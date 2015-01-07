Shelter Island Bucks have won seven of their last eight games

The Shelter Island Bucks won a critical road game against Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League-leading Westhampton Aviators on Tuesday afternoon, scoring in five different innings en route to an 11-4 victory.

Third baseman Ryan Sabo emerged from a midseason slump to record four hits, while Chris Hess drove in 4 runs on a double and a sacrifice fly. Kevin Tise and Spencer Bunting combined to pitch seven strong innings, while

Tyler Brandon got the save despite allowing 3 late runs.

Shelter Island jumped out to an early 4-0 lead in the third inning, and closed the game strong by hanging crooked numbers on the Aviators in the seventh and ninth innings. Jonathan Moroney and Chris Tracz added two hits apiece, while all but one Buck reached base safely in the contest.

Shelter Island’s record improved to 14-8 on the season after big weekend wins against Riverhead and Montauk.

The win on the road against Westhampton Tuesday leaves the Bucks one game out of first place behind the Aviators.

They’ve won seven out of their last eight games, peaking just as the HCBL reaches its halfway point.