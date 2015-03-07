Shelter Island Bucks and the Fourth, a winning combo

Fireworks, family, barbecues and baseball defines the Fourth of July for most Americans. And the Shelter Island Bucks have fans covered with an abundance of the national pastime this weekend.

The Bucks, gunning for first, open a stretch of eight home games in one week on Friday evening against the Montauk Mustangs. They play again on Saturday morning at Fiske Field and on Sunday for a home doubleheader against the Southampton Breakers.

A food cart sponsored by Pepsi and manned by Bucks General Manager Dave Gurney offers fans in-game food and refreshment. “The support we get from our fans is great,” said Mr. Gurney. “Our fans support us better than any other team in the league.”

Coming up, the Bucks will also offer Shelter Island more than just free evening entertainment. Team members will spend two mornings, July 8 and 13, 9 a.m. to noon, hosting a free clinic for Islanders ages 7 and up at Fiske Field.

Mr. Gurney estimated that roughly 20 kids have attended each session in past years, but was hopeful that numbers would increase in 2015.

Get the kids to Fiske Field for some fun and lessons in the great American game.