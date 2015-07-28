They’re here, there and everywhere.

But one deer (or a reasonable facsimile) has been spotted in some unusual places this summer.

Last week our deer was seen cooling off at the water’s edge of the Yacht Club.

From there it was a ramble around the shore to Camp Quinipet, where our deer this week indulged in the national past time – not baseball, but taking selfies — with a herd of campers.

Follow the Reporter in coming weeks as we track our deer through the Island, all leading up to the annual ArtSi Studio Tour commencing August 15 and 16.

For more information, visit artsi.info.