They’re here, there and everywhere.

But one deer (or a reasonable facsimile) in particular has been spotted by Reporter editorial cartoonist and artist Peter Waldner in some unusual places.

Scraps — his name, according to Peter — is seen here attending Lynne Colligan’s English class at Shelter Island School, alert if not totally focused on the lesson.

Watch this spot in coming weeks as we follow Scraps’ progress through the Island, all leading to the annual ArtSI Studio tour coming up August 15 and 16.

For more information, visit artsi.info.