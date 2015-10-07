North Ferry primed for fireworks challenge

“It’s always challenging,” North Ferry General Manager Bridg Hunt said about the night of the annual fireworks show over Crescent Beach. “There’s a sea of boats we have to navigate through,” he added.

But he and his crew are used to the demands of that special night and prepared to follow their usual protocol.

That means they will suspend service for about 15 minutes when the fireworks start and then resume with two large boats camped on the Shelter Island side prepared to immediately take vehicles to Greenport.

Everyone always wants to leave at once, Mr. Hunt said. Crews will move them across as rapidly as possible, but he knows there will be lines on the Shelter Island side for awhile.

For that reason, he’s planning extra trips back and forth that usually wouldn’t be running as frequently at that hour.

The extra trips will continue until the lines are gone and regular weekend night traffic resumes, Mr. Hunt said.

j.lane@sireporter.com