New goody pile restrictions posted

Changes have been made in the operation of “the goody pile” at the town’s Recycling Center.

But Public Works Commissioner Jay Card Jr. still isn’t sure it’s enough to ensure an orderly process at the spot where people drop off objects in good shape or pick up the same for free.

In an effort to better monitor what residents are bringing in, the goody pile now closes at 5:30 p.m. and an attendant works nearby to try and track what people are bringing to the tables.

But that worker has other responsibilities and can’t always attend to what’s being dropped off, Mr. Card said.

He’s thinking about other changes, including more restrictive hours and possibly moving the center to an area where it’s beyond the scales so that attendants can more easily see what people are bringing.

“It’s not in an ideal location,” Mr. Card said.

He might also have to charge for some items being brought in if they’re deemed inappropriate for the goody pile.

The worst case is that if the situation doesn’t improve, he might be forced to close down the popular site — a drastic measure he doesn’t want to do.

“They think they’re getting away with something,” Mr. Card said about the few people who abuse the goody pile by leaving inappropriate materials.

The commissioner and his crew are trying to be reasonable about what people are bringing, he said. For example, while the St. Vincent de Paul receptacles for clothing are immediately outside the goody pile spot, he’s willing to allow clothing in good condition to land at the town’s area so residents can get first choice before the charity. Mr. Card said he will also allow some bed clothes, providing they’re clean and in good condition.