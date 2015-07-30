Kid stuff: From July 30 to August 5.

If you’ve missed the first few Superhero Adventures at the Shelter Island Library, you still have the chance to join in the fun on Wednesday, August 5 at 2 p.m. with Action Heroes. Throughout the summer, the library has been inviting kids to participate in several superhero-centered programs, from creating collages to making their own costumes.

Next Wednesday, come and enjoy an exciting art project! Discover the magical powers of action figures, then use plaster gauze to sculpt your own. Create a hero complete with a colorful mask, long cape and unique powers. You can replicate your favorite superhero or design one yourself.

All of this is possible with the help of Joyce Raimondo, the well-known author of seven children’s art books. Children’s Librarian Jennifer Blume said, “Her creativity brings a lot to the table.” The activity is free of charge; simply bring your imagination!

Outdoor Movie Night: Enjoy the fun-filled family movie, “The Goonies,” at the Shelter Island School playground on Thursday, July 30 at 8:30 p.m. The recommended donation is $10 per person or $30 per family. Money raised will be in support of the high school students’ Grand Canyon Adventure trip. Refreshments will also be sold.

Vacation Book Bingo: Play a fun game of bingo and win a great book! Come to the Shelter Island Library on Friday, July 31 at 2 p.m. Free.

Blue Moon Walk: For Young Naturalists. Bring the whole family for a magical experience at the Mashomack Preserve on Friday, July 31 from 8 to 9:30 p.m. Look for foraging bats, listen for katydids and feel the power of the great outdoors. Bring flashlights. Donations are appreciated.

Beach Volleyball Tournament: Cheer on your favorite teams at the second annual Beach Volleyball Tournament! The games will begin at Crescent Beach on Saturday, August 1 at 9 a.m. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library, there will be food and raffles, too. Free for spectators. Rain date is Sunday, August 2.

Time Travellers at the Shelter Island Historical Society: Discover the history of the Island through games, art, music, photography, theater and more in a special week-long program starting on Monday, August 3 from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. The program is for kids ages 6 through 11. Cost is $100 for a first child and $90 for each additional family member. Space is limited; Call 749-0025 for details and availability.

Vacation Bible School: Register now for the ecumenical Vacation Bible School sponsored by St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, Our Lady of the Isle and the Presbyterian Church. This year’s theme is “G-Force” (God’s Love in Action) and the program is designed for kids ages 3 to 9. It will be held at St. Mary’s from Monday, August 3 through Thursday, August 6 from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. The cost is $25 per child, $30 per family, and registration forms are available at all three churches. Volunteers are also needed. For more information, contact Rachel Brigham at 682-8893 or email her at rachelbrigham@gmail.com.