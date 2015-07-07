Introducing Shelter Island by northforker

A South Ferry boat crossing to North Haven. (Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

For the past two years, northforker.com has brought its readers the latest happenings regarding food, wine and fun on the North Fork.

Now we want to do the same thing for Shelter Islanders.

This week we launched northforker.com/shelterisland, a Shelter Island lifestyle website brought to you by the same people behind northforker.

There you will find weekend happenings, great spots to watch a sunset, where to paddle around the Rock and more. This week’s stories include a look at the Shelter Island House, a bed-and-breakfast formerly known as La Maison Blanche and now under new ownership; a feature on the super-cool Shipwreck Bar at Salt; and useful info like when the last ferry leaves for the night.

Follow us at facebook.com/shelterislander or @northforker1 on Twitter as we post updates on Shelter Island every weekday. Got any tips on hip Island happenings? Shoot an email to northforker editor Vera Chinese at vchinese@timesreview.com.

We hope to see you on the Rock!