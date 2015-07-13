Shelter Island Historical Society gets $30,000 grant

The Shelter Island Historical Society has received a $30,000 grant from the Robert David Lion Gardiner Foundation to be used to enhance educational programs and exhibits. The foundation was started in 1987 to support the study of history on Long Island with emphasis on Suffolk County. Mr. Gardiner is known to East Enders as the “16th Lord of the Manor of Gardiner’s Island” until his death in 2004.

The Gardiner family and descendents owned Gardiner’s Island since 1639 when they obtained it as part of a royal grant from King Charles I of England.

The foundation was an early contributor to the Historical Society’s capital campaign, according to Executive Director Nanette Breiner-Lawrenson.

“We are extremely honored to receive funding from the Robert David Lion Gardiner Foundation once again,” she said.

j.lane@sireporter.com