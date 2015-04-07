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Greenport’s 2015 Tall Ships officially kicks off on Fourth of July: Photos

By Reporter Staff

Mayor Hubbard proclaims the start of the Tall Ships festival. (Credit: Katharine Schroeder)
Mayor George Hubbard proclaims the start of the Tall Ships festival. (Credit: Katharine Schroeder)

A small ceremony to officially kick off Greenport’s Tall Ships festival was held in Mitchell Park Saturday morning.

Master of Ceremonies Captain Dave Berson welcomed all five captains to the Village, telling them “Greenport Village has always been a harbor of refuge and a shelter for ships. Greenport has always welcomed sailors since it was settled and it welcomes you now.”

He also pointed out that Greenport is the smallest community hosting the Tall Ships this year.

Mayor George Hubbard, Legislator Al Krupski, and BID president Peter Clarke also said a few words.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, Mayor Hubbard fulfilled a lifelong dream — to ring the bell on a fire truck — and officially launched the festival.

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All five captains pose for a photo. From left: Sam Sikkema of the Picton Castle, Lynx Captain Jesse Doucette, Kalmar Nyckel Captain Lauren Morgens, Sagres Commanding Officer Paulo Portugal, and A.J. Meerwald Captain Jesse Briggs. (Credit: Katharine Schroeder)
All five captains pose for a photo. From left: Sam Sikkema of the Picton Castle, Lynx Captain Jesse Doucette, Kalmar Nyckel Captain Lauren Morgens, Sagres Commanding Officer Paulo Portugal, and A.J. Meerwald Captain Jesse Briggs. (Credit: Katharine Schroeder)
BID president Peter Clarke speaks. (Credit: Katharine Schroeder)
BID president Peter Clarke speaks. (Credit: Katharine Schroeder)
Legislator Al Krupski welcomes the ships to Greenport. (Credit: Katharine Schroeder)
Legislator Al Krupski welcomes the ships to Greenport. (Credit: Katharine Schroeder)
Anabell O'Dell leads the crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance. (Credit: Katharine Schroeder)
Anabell O’Dell leads the crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance. (Credit: Katharine Schroeder)
A little girl watches the ceremony. (Credit: Katharine Schroeder)
A little girl watches the ceremony. (Credit: Katharine Schroeder)
A.J. Meerwald Captain Jesse Briggs with Lynx Captain Jesse Doucette. (Credit: Katharine Schroeder)
A.J. Meerwald Captain Jesse Briggs with Lynx Captain Jesse Doucette. (Credit: Katharine Schroeder)
Kalmar Nyckel Captain Lauren Morgens. (Credit: Katharine Schroeder)
Kalmar Nyckel Captain Lauren Morgens. (Credit: Katharine Schroeder)
Sagres Commanding Officer Paulo Portugal. (Credit: Katharine Schroeder)
Sagres Commanding Officer Paulo Portugal. (Credit: Katharine Schroeder)
Master of Ceremonies Captain David Berson. (Credit: Katharine Schroeder)
Master of Ceremonies Captain David Berson. (Credit: Katharine Schroeder)
The Tall Ships docked at Mitchell Park. (Credit: Katharine Schroeder)
The Tall Ships docked at Mitchell Park. (Credit: Katharine Schroeder)

Roselle Borrelli of Greenport sings the national anthem. (Credit: Katharine Schroeder)
Roselle Borrelli of Greenport sings the national anthem. (Credit: Katharine Schroeder)

A bell on the Kalmer Nyckel. (Credit: Grant Parpan)
A bell on the Kalmer Nyckel. (Credit: Grant Parpan)
Photo Jul 04, 1 18 11 PM
A canon on the Kalmer Nyckel. (Credit: Grant Parpan)
Photo Jul 04, 1 19 27 PM
The Kalmer Nyckel. (Credit: Grant Parpan)
Photo Jul 04, 1 21 41 PM
Inside the Kalmer Nyckel. (Credit: Grant Parpan)
Photo Jul 04, 1 52 07 PM
The Tall Ship Sagres. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

Photo Jul 04, 2 01 19 PM

Photo Jul 04, 2 25 05 PM
Greenport fireman George Capon helping a boy off the department’s 1933 Mack fire truck. (Credit: Grant Parpan)
Photo Jul 04, 2 36 41 PM
The view of the harbor in Greenport. (Credit: Grant Parpan)
The Tall Ship Sagres. (Credit: Grant Parpan)
The Tall Ship Sagres. (Credit: Grant Parpan)
The Tall Ship Sagres. (Credit: Grant Parpan)
The Tall Ship Sagres. (Credit: Grant Parpan)
The Tall Ship Sagres. (Credit: Grant Parpan)
The Tall Ship Sagres. (Credit: Grant Parpan)