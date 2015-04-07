Greenport’s 2015 Tall Ships officially kicks off on Fourth of July: Photos

A small ceremony to officially kick off Greenport’s Tall Ships festival was held in Mitchell Park Saturday morning.

Master of Ceremonies Captain Dave Berson welcomed all five captains to the Village, telling them “Greenport Village has always been a harbor of refuge and a shelter for ships. Greenport has always welcomed sailors since it was settled and it welcomes you now.”

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He also pointed out that Greenport is the smallest community hosting the Tall Ships this year.

Mayor George Hubbard, Legislator Al Krupski, and BID president Peter Clarke also said a few words.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, Mayor Hubbard fulfilled a lifelong dream — to ring the bell on a fire truck — and officially launched the festival.

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