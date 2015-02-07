Graffagnino is Board of Education president

The man who just two years ago chose not to seek re-election, but continued to serve after a write-in campaign, was all smiles Wednesday night as he was elected president of the Board of Education. Thomas Graffagnino succeeds Dr. Stephen Gessner who served as board president for four of his six years. Dr. Gessner opted not to seek re-election this year.

Thanking his fellow board members for their faith in him, Mr. Graffagnino said he wold do his best to fill the “big shoes” of Dr. Gessner.

The board also unanimously elected Linda Eklund as vice president. Ms. Eklund is in her third term, having been initially elected in 2008.

She, too, had words of thanks for her fellow board members and extended congratulations to the two new board members, Susan Binder and Kathleen Lynch, who were elected to three-year terms in May.

They filled seats left empty by the decisions of Dr. Gessner and Marilynn Pysher, both of whom didn’t seek re-election in May.

In its annual reorganization meeting, the Board renewed a host of routine appointments with the full list available on the district’s website.

Turning their attention to the regular meeting agenda, the board unanimously approved revised policies relating to:

• Graduation requirements, early graduation and accelerated programs

• Wellness

• Identification and registration of children with disabilities

• Facilities inspections, operation and maintenance

The full policies are also available on the school district’s website.

The Board opted not to join the Nassau-Suffolk School Boards Association at a cost of $2,550.

Director of Physical Education and District Operations Todd Galluscio announced that attendance records for the 2014-15 school year were “absolutely fantastic,” rising from 96.3 percent the previous year to 97.1 for the term just completed.

Taping of school board sessions that have been routine in previous years has become too expensive, so only five budget sessions are slated to be taped in the year ahead.

However, Mr. Graffagnino said if money becomes available or if critical issues arise, he would try to assure more meetings are taped.

The Board of Education will meet again on July 20 at 6 p.m.

j.lane@sireporter.com