Engagement announcement: Boyd, Brock to wed

Vicky and Jack Cairns of Dover, Delaware and James Boyd and Tateru Matsumoto, of Wilmington, Delaware announce the engagement of their daughter, Courtney Paige Boyd, to Phillip Charles Brock, son of Tina and Arthur Brock of Annapolis, Maryland.

Courtney is the granddaughter of the late Charles and Sheila Dominy, formerly of South Ferry Hills.

She graduated from James Madison University with a bachelor’s degree in psychology in 2007 and a master’s degree in clinical mental health counseling in 2011 and works as a clinical care manager at Chippenham Hospital assisting with inpatient psychiatric patients.

Phil graduated with a bachelor’s degree in ocean engineering from Virginia Tech in 2010. He currently works as a marine technical analyst for K-Line America where he develops loading plans for container cargo ships.

The couple resides in Richmond, Virginia. A March 2016 wedding in Richmond is planned.