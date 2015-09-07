ELIH opts to partner with Stony Brook University Hospital

Eastern Long Island Hospital. (Credit: Courtesy photo)

Eastern Long Island Hospital announced on Thursday night that its board of directors chose to partner with Stony Brook University Hospital.

It was a decision that was closely watched in the healthcare field, as ELIH was the last of three East End Hospitals to announce which larger health system it was going to merge with.

About three months ago, Peconic Bay Medical Center opted to merge with North Shore-LIJ, the nation’s 14th largest health system.

PBMC’s announcement came three months after Southampton Hospital announced it would merge with Stony Brook, a move that essentially ended the soon-to-be-defunct East End Health Alliance. The three-hospital coalition included ELIH, PBMC and Southampton, allowing the three community hospitals to pool their resources.

“Our Board has deliberated over the past several months and has focused on a strategic partner that will assist ELIH in fulfilling its mission and that will best address the evolving healthcare needs of our community,” said Thomas E. Murray, Jr. Chairman of the Board of Trustees.

According to Paul Connor III, president and CEO of ELIH, “an immediate collaborative planning effort will begin with ELIH and Stony Brook to develop a long term strategic plan” to make sure healthcare needs— current and future —are addressed.

Check back with The Suffolk Times for more information.