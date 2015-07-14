DOT sets bike lane improvements for 2016

The bicycle lane on Route 114 crossing Shelter Island and extending along Route 27 to East Hampton will be undergoing improvements thanks to money allocated by New York State, according to Assemblyman Fred Thiele Jr. Work is expected to get underway in the fall of 2016.

The project is to include cleaning of pavement surfaces, restriping, replacement of signage, weeding and removal of plants encroaching on the shoulder. Trees and shrubs along the route that obstruct travel and signage. Drainage grates will undergo inspections and those that need to be reset or replaced with bicycle-friendly grates will get them.

The New York State Department of Transportation is in the design phase of this and other projects on the East End, Mr. Thiele said.

j.lane@sireporter.com