No injuries reported in ferry-sailboat collision

United States Coast Guard and North Ferry officials are investigating a minor collision between a North Ferry vessel and a sailboat that occurred on Friday, July 17, about 8:35 p.m. in waters off Greenport. No one was injured, Southold Police Chief Martin Flatley said.

A Southold Police Marine unit initially responded to the accident, according to Shelter Island Police Detective Sergeant Jack Thilberg.

Both the operator of the sailboat, Leandrea Sweets of Greenport, and the unidentified captain of the ferry boat reported the incident, but the first report wasn’t recorded until after 11 p.m. that night because Ms.

Sweets went home before calling police, Chief Flatley said.

The chief described the sailboat as “custom-built and said his department wouldn’t be conducting any further investigation because such incidents involving a public transportation vessel are handled by the Coast Guard.

Coast Guard officials haven’t yet responded to inquiries about the incident.

Heights Property Owners Association General Manager Stella Lagudis confirmed the incident but said the ferry service wouldn’t be releasing any further statement until its investigation is completed.

j.lane@sireporter.com