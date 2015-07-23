Column: What to do with the kids this week

For all the sports fans on the Island, there’s a new kind of player in town. This week on the Island, your best bet for a fun time is the Shelter Island Cricket Club’s fourth annual cricket match on Saturday, July 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The match will be held on the field in front of the Island Boatyard. There will be food and drink served beginning at 11 a.m. SALT will also sell refreshments throughout the day.

Kids can play their own games such as sack races and egg-in-spoon races in the surrounding field area or take a look at the match and learn about the game. A short cricket game for the kids will begin at 12 noon. Bring a blanket to watch the match and enjoy a great day.

There is no admission fee, but donations are encouraged. All proceeds from the day will benefit the Shelter Island Ambulance Corps.

Bucks Game: Cheer on Shelter Island’s very own Bucks in an exciting game against Montauk! Come to the Shelter Island School field on Thursday, July 23 at 5 p.m.

Young Naturalist Club: Snug as a Bug — Explore the marsh of the Mashomack Preserve in a bug search, then learn a finger play about caterpillars and create your own butterfly kite. Come on Friday, July 24 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon or from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Recommended for ages four and up. Donations appreciated.

National Circus Project: Enjoy a fun-filled performance by two jugglers who perform these and other balancing tricks at the Shelter Island Library on Friday, July 24 at 1 p.m. The whole family is welcome! Free.

Super Summer Snow Globes: Create and craft your own snow globe and shake it up! Come to the Shelter Island Library on Tuesday, July 28 at 2 p.m. Free.

Japanese Floating Lanterns: Make and decorate your very own traditional floating lantern at the Shelter Island Library with talented artist Cheryl Frey Richards. Come on Thursday, July 30 at 2 p.m. Free.

Weekly: Library book sales: Visit the Shelter Island Library in search of old favorite tales and undiscovered ones as well on Saturday, July 25 and Tuesday, July 28 at 10 a.m. It’s the perfect place to look for a gift for a friend. Sales are every Tuesday and Saturday at 10 a.m.