Coffee Wars Heat up on Shelter Island

The coffee wars are heating up on Shelter Island as the Chequit’s White Hill Café enters the fray.

“White Hill Café is meant to be a ‘grab-and-go’ coffee house,” explained Chequit General Manager Karl Lopez. Not just a fancy hotel coffee shop, Lopez said the Chequit wants White Hill Cafe to be a coffee destination for local residents as well.

“It’s open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily right now. We want it to be something that locals stop by for to get their coffee,” he said.

After the summer season, White Hill Café will revert to a weekends only schedule.

Read the full story on Shelter Island by northforker.