Club champion barely misses a shot at PGA

Gardiner’s Bay Country Club Champion Jake Card III has been touting his talent throughout Long Island and farther afield. Jake returned a very solid performance at last month’s prestigious MGA Ike Championship at the fantastic Friar’s Head in Riverhead. Jake shot scores of 69, 74, 79 for a T18th finish, an impressive result in a very talented field of players.

Jake also attempted Monday to qualify for the PGA TOUR a few weeks ago in Massachusetts for the Travellers Championship. He was close to getting a taste of the big time but unfortunately made a couple of bogeys coming home. Jake was 3 under par through 13 holes, a score that would have made it into a playoff for the big show!

However, a couple of adrenaline-infused short irons skipped over some greens on the final holes and Jakie, unable to save pars, slid out of the playoff cut line. Better luck next time Jake, Shelter Island is proud of your performances.

Back at Gardiner’s Bay we held the Men’s Senior Club Championship last weekend over two days of wonderful weather. Sid “Ironman” Beckwith was playing his usual solid game and won the over 80s net division at the age of 96. His member-member partner from two weeks ago, Bruce “Spring Chicken” Dalton, won the over 80s gross division.

The overall net champion, Kirk Ressler, defended his title from last year with two nice rounds, including an elegant 86 for net 65 in his first round. Bobby Feinstein triumphed as the overall gross champion with a brace of beautiful 73s for a 146 total and the GBCC Men’s Senior Champion Crown. Well played, Bobby!

The entire results:

2015 GBCC

Senior Club Championship

Overall Champion: Bobby Feinstein (146)

Overall Net Champion: Kirk Ressler (135)

Flight Winners:

50-59 Low Gross: Bobby Feinstein (146)

50-59 Low Net: Kenny Kraus (149)

60-69 Low Gross: Larry Adler (155)

60-69 Low Net: Chris McCarthy (146)

70-79 Low Gross- Kirk Ressler (177)

70-79 Low Net: Peter Pettibone (141)

80+ Low Gross: Bruce Dalton (189)

80+ Low Net: Sid Beckwith (143)

Well played, gentlemen and thanks to all the senior members who participated.

One last word on how disappointed I am that due to injury in silly soccer shenanigans, Rory McIlroy isn’t playing in the British Open Championship that begins today at St. Andrews in Scotland. I was looking forward with great anticipation to the Jordan Spieth showdown at the “Home of Golf” with Rors. Ah, well … I suppose it’ll be fun watching young Jordan attempting to emulate his fellow Texan Ben Hogan’s magnificent performance in 1953 of winning the first three majors of the year.