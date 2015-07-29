Bucks lose to Montauk, decisive playoff game today at Fiske Field

A night after their best defensive performance of the season, the Shelter Island Bucks came out flat on the road against the Montauk Mustangs, losing 9-4.

The loss sends the Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League semifinal series to a decisive third game at Fiske Field on Wednesday afternoon.

Shelter Island allowed runs in each of the first six innings of the game in Montauk, managing just four runs despite racking up 13 hits. Jonathan Moroney went three for four with a home run to lead the Bucks offensively, but Shelter Island failed to string together multiple hits on a consistent basis.

Starting pitcher Kevin Tise, who surrendered a home run in four consecutive innings to begin the game, was credited with his second loss of the season.

The Bucks jumped out to an early lead in the first inning, when an RBI single by Jack Machonis drove in Eddie Haus, but fell behind quickly after that. Right fielder Noah Shulman homered in the first, while teammates Billy McLean and Rob Vani followed suit in the next two frames. Shelter Island would twice pull within a run, but Montauk’s steady power hitting eventually put the game out of reach.

Ben Prada scored Chris Tracz in the fourth to make the score 3-2, but McLean went long for a second time in the bottom of the frame to extend his team’s lead. After Moroney homered in the fifth, the Mustangs rallied off three quick runs with no response from Shelter Island. Adam Charnin-Aker threw 6 ⅔ innings for the home team to earn the win.

Westhampton edged out North Fork in the other semifinal, meaning all four teams will face a must-win game on Wednesday afternoon.

Shelter Island’s All-Star pitcher Anthony Alicki is coming off 5 days of rest and will likely start today’s game. He leads the league with seven wins, and has been to the mound 10 times this summer.