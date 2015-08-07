Ben Jones, EMS volunteers honored at the Pridwin

The Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services awards and recognition celebration was held at the Pridwin Hotel on June 16.

In attendance were EMS squad members, Town Board members, the EMS advisory Committee and Suffolk County and New York State representatives.

The highlight of the evening was a Lifetime Achievement Award presented to Ben Jones — who received a standing ovation — for his 30 years of service to the Island.

Island EMS personnel responded to more than 300 emergency calls during the past year.

In addition to the recognition of Mr. Jones, another highlight of the festive evening was the selection of Debby Brewer as Emergency Medical Technician of the Year, who also received a standing ovation.

The Brewers are keeping it in the family, with Ms. Brewer’s son, Sean, just completing his paramedic training.

Mr. Jones, in his remarks, surprised those in attendance by announcing that one person had accomplished the “hat trick.” Phil Power is a long-time member of the EMS team and Advance Life Support provider and also serves as assistant chief.

In addition, Mr. Power is a member of the Shelter Island Fire Department and is an active and senior member of the Shelter Island Rescue dive team.

Special thanks was given to Marian Brownlie for her role in arranging the event. Supervisor Jim Dougherty closed out the award ceremony, thanking the squad for their devotion to providing superb pre-hospital care to the community.