Baseball: Pitching dominates again in HCBL all-star game

HCBL ALL-STAR GAME | NORTH 2, SOUTH 1

Eddie Haus posed for a picture alongside Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League president Brett Mauser when a woman came rushing toward the field, camera in hand.

Haus, an outfielder for the Shelter Island Bucks, turned and smiled wide as the woman steadied her camera for a shot of her own.

It was his mother.

Haus had just been named Most Valuable Player of the Hamptons League all-star game, a 2-1 victory for the North all-stars at Baseball Heaven in Yaphank. A two-run home run to left field in the third inning by Haus provided all the offense the North, which included Riverhead, North Fork and Shelter Island, needed to defeat the South (Sag Harbor, Westhampton, Southampton and Montauk).

For Haus, having his mother and family at the game made it an extra special moment. Haus hails from Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif., just south of Los Angeles. He said his family had been in town for a week to watch him play.

As souvenirs, Haus walked away from the game with a bat and the home run ball he hit.

In typical all-star game fashion, pitching dominated throughout. The nine-inning game wrapped up in a crisp 2 hours 3 minutes.

The North all-stars rolled out eight pitchers. Riverhead Tomcats hard-throwing righty Dan Jagiello earned the win, pitching 1 2/3 shutout innings.

Jagiello pitched the fifth inning and got the chance to come back for the sixth. He retired the first two batters in the inning before taking a seat for teammate Jake Pilewicz.

Jagiello reportedly hit 95 mph on the radar gun, which he said would have been his top speed this summer. He typically can hit around 94, he said. He picked a good time to show off some extra velocity. A row of scouts were armed with radar guns behind home plate throughout the game.

Jagiello, who pitches for LIU Post and hails from West Islip, struck out four batters in his brief stint.

The only run for the South all-stars came on a solo home run by Westhampton Aviator Colin Brockhouse. He launched a deep shot to center field in the third inning to put the South ahead 1-0.

The lead was short-lived as Haus answered with a home run of his own in the bottom half of the inning.

Shoreham-Wading River graduate Jack Massa represented Westhampton on the South all-star team. He came in to play catcher in the fifth inning and got one at-bat, lining out to center field in the eighth.

Two pitchers from the North Fork Ospreys pitched in the all-star game. Danny Pobereyko threw the third inning, giving up one run. Anthony Catinella pitched a scoreless eighth.

The teams will return to action now this week gearing up for the stretch run of the season before the playoffs begin. The Shelter Island Bucks are currently in first place at 22-12.

joew@timesreview.com