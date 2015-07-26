Adults only: Volunteer — and get paid!

I was speaking to Trina Milesi at the Suffolk County Board of Elections last week. She’s still looking to train election inspectors from Shelter Island.

There are classes in August in Southold, Riverhead and East Hampton. And if you can’t make a class, she’ll work out on-the-job training.

I became involved about four years ago when I retired to live here full time. It seemed like it might be fun and a way to meet many of my neighbors whom I had not seen in some time.

There are four election districts on the Island for all primaries and general elections. There’s also a special handicapped voting station. There are usually four people inspecting in a district. Wade Badger is in charge of all the inspectors and for setting up the polling place with appropriate signs and stations. All told there are some 20 of us involved in this process vital to our democracy.

As far as I can tell, all of the inspectors are seniors, but I believe that inspectors can be younger. And it might be a good thing if younger folks signed up. They could add energy to a very taxing task. To be an inspector one must be a registered voter. So 18 is the minimum age.

The inspectors must arrive at the polling place (the school) at 5 a.m. on the election day and be prepared to remain there until close to 10 p.m. The polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. The hours before and after are for setting up, breaking down and tallying votes. Strict security measures are followed.

Now you may ask yourself, “What do I do with all this time?”

For each of the four districts, there is a leader. The leader is responsible for much of the administrative work and for sealing the machine and all the vote tallies. The leader also delegates to the other district team members.

Voters come in and their registration is checked, then they receive a ballot sheet and go to a privacy booth to vote. Afterward, the ballot sheet is slid into the voting machine to be counted.

Occasionally, voters’ names are not on the registration list. They may vote with an affidavit ballot that goes in a sealed envelope.

Wade Badger is the problem solver for all individual voting problems.

You still may be asking yourself, “But we’re talking about 16 to 17 hours?”

Bring a book. You’ll have some time for reading. Bring food. There’s always plenty of coffee and many inspectors bring food to share. Sometimes people chip in and pizza is delivered. If school is in session during the voting, lunches are available from the cafeteria.

The work at times can be intense when, even on this little Island, there’s a rush in a district. But everyone survives and at the end of the day feels a certain sense of satisfaction with a job well done.

Then there is the issue of pay. Inspectors receive a stipend of $12.50 per hour. This is usually sent in a few weeks. And you’ll get a check for over $200!

I sincerely suggest that you think it over and give it a shot. You’ll get to chat with many of your neighbors and help the Island in this important process.

Give Trina a call at 852-4532. I think we have one primary and one general election coming up.