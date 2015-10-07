Accident downs osprey pole; one bird dead; one to be returned to nest

A vehicle driving on Ram Island Drive yesterday morning struck a pole holding an osprey’s nest on top, killing one young bird and injuring another .

The two young birds, estimated by retired veterinarian Dr. William Zitek to be about six weeks old, were knocked to the ground. Shelter Island Police called Mashomack Preserve’s Natural Resources Manager Mike Scheibel to the scene to assess the situation and he, in turn, brought in Dr. Zitek and Chris Johnson.

The men found that one bird appeared to have injuries to a wing and the other appeared to have injuries to a wing and legs.

Both were secured and taken to North Fork Animal Hospital for x-rays where it was determined that one was so severely injured, it had to be put down, Dr. Zitek said.

The second was picked up by workers from the Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center in Hampton Bays after it was found to have no fractures.

It’s expected to be returned to the nest that will be atop a new pole being installed Friday morning.

“It will be far better for the bird to be with its parents in the nest,” Dr. Zitek said.

The accident occurred when driver Faustino Garcia-Perez, 36, of Flanders was traveling southeast on Ram Island Drive just west of Har-Bay Road and failed to negotiate a curve, striking the pole.

Mr. Garcia-Perez was cited for unlicensed operation of a vehicle and moving from the lane unsafely.

j.lane@sireporter.com