99 incidents on the Shelter Island Police blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Patrick F. Cancroft, 47, of Northport was stopped by police on Tuesday, July 7 at about 4:15 p.m. on Chase Avenue for failure to signal. He was subsequently charged with driving while ability impaired. Mr. Cancroft was released on station house bail of $100 and scheduled to return to Shelter Island Justice Court at a later date.

On Saturday, July 11 at about 8 p.m., a marine unit arrested Michael P. Farrell, 46, of Westbrook, Connecticut in the North Ferry channel for boating while intoxicated and operating an unregistered vessel. He was released on $250 station house bail and instructed to return to Justice Court at a later date.

Isaac Halpern, 44, of New York City was driving on West Neck Road on Sunday, July 12 at 12:45 a.m. when he was stopped by police for failure to stop at a stop sign and to keep to the right. He was subsequently arrested for driving while intoxicated. Mr. Halpern was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt presiding, and released on $500 bail.

Freddy Arias Mora, 38, of Hampton Bays was in Shelter Island Justice Court on Monday, July 13 where he pleaded guilty to driving without a license. He left the courthouse and attempted to drive away in a van. Police stopped him on East Thomas Street and arrested him for unlicensed operation. His vehicle was seized under Suffolk County Local Law. Mr. Mora was issued an appearance ticket for a return to Justice Court and released on $100 station house bail.

SUMMONSES

O. A. Pereira-Portillo, 30, of Brentwood and Jermaine O. Barclay, 28, of Brooklyn were driving on New York Avenue on July 8 when they were stopped by police and each ticketed for disobeying a traffic control device.

On July 10, Damian I. Shiner, 46, of Watertown, Massachusetts was given a summons for driving while using a cellphone without a hands-free device.

Christopher J. Olsen, 40, of Miami, Florida was given a summons off Crescent Beach on July 10 for operating a PWC without a safety certificate.

Gregg T. Mattenly, 52, of Southampton was ticketed off Crescent Beach on July 11 for failure to obey an order to leave a safety zone established for the fireworks display.

David G. Foster, 54, of Westbrook, Connecticut was ticketed on July 11 off Crescent Beach for not having his navigation lights on while underway at night.

On July 12, Richard D. Hemley, 73, of Plainview was given a summons in Shelter Island Sound for using imprudent speed while overtaking another boat.

Patricio Coyago of Southampton was stopped on South Cartwright Road on July 13 for speeding — 50 mph in a 35-mph zone. He was also given a summons for unlicensed operation.

Traffic Control Officers issued 13 parking tickets during the week.

ACCIDENTS

Stacy Boge-Apikos of New York City swerved to avoid a deer on Petticoat Lane on July 7, sideswiped a telephone pole and then collided with a fence post. His two passengers were unhurt but Mr. Boge-Apikos suffered injuries to his face and eye. There was over $1,000 in property damage and to the front of his vehicle.

Kevin P. Marzo of Shelter Island told police he was riding a bicycle west on Smith Street on July 11 and was stopped at a stop sign when he was hit by a vehicle driven by Clifford Harris of Greenport. Mr. Harris said he turned sharply at the intersection and did not see Mr. Marzo until it was too late. Mr. Marzo had no injuries. The right front corner of the vehicle hit the bicycle; damages were estimated as minor.

Police Officer Walter M. Richards of Shelter Island was backing out of the parking ramp at police headquarters on July 13 when he collided with a parked vehicle belonging to Albert Labrozzi of Shelter Island. There was damage to the left rear of Mr. Richards’ vehicle and the right front of Mr. Labrozzi’s.

OTHER REPORTS

On July 7 at 10:35 p.m., police received a complaint about dogs barking in the Center. The area was quiet when police arrived.

Police responded to a report of an illegal mooring in West Neck on July 7.

Two boats, in violation of the town landing law, were impounded by police and the Highway Department in Shorewood on July 8. Police identified several other boats violating the town code in West Neck, Simpson Road West and Montclair Avenue West. Notices were left for the owners; police will continue to investigate violations at town landings.

On July 8, police responded to a complaint that fish traps were being sabotaged by someone cutting the buoy lines. Bay constables were notified.

A dog at large was reported in Montclair on July 8; police spoke to the owner about keeping better control of his dog. On July 12, a dog at large was sighted in the Heights and returned to its owner by police.

Police canvassed an area of the Heights on July 9 with no results after receiving a complaint that a driver had failed to stop and almost T-boned the complainant.

A caller told police on July 9 that a truck had cut the North Ferry line. The driver said he was confused and had inadvertently cut in line. He boarded the ferry without further incident.

Police were notified that a kayak was adrift in Westmoreland. Its owner subsequently retrieved the boat.

At 8 p.m. on July 9, loud music was reported in the Heights, coming from outside speakers around a pool. The music was turned off by the caretaker.

A caller reported on July 10 hearing a dispute and the sound of breaking glass at a Center residence. Police were told that a party was just finishing up and door glass shattered when the door was closed. The landlord will be informed about the damage, the tenant said.

A case of trespass was reported in HiLo on July 10.

Police responded to a call on July 10 that persons were trying to enter a boarded-up residence in West Neck.

Police found no signs of entry at the building.

On July 10, a Center resident was advised to contact the animal control officer if there were further problems with a neighboring dog.

At about 8:30 p.m. on July 10, loud music was reported at the Island Boatyard. The band reduced the volume.

Police responded to an altercation in West Neck on July 10. Both parties agreed to behave “in a civil manner.”

A dock piling, 25 feet long, was seen adrift off Ram Island on July 10. Police towed it into Congdon’s Creek and it was removed by the Highway Department.

A caller reported on July 11 that parked vehicles in front of a Center residence were creating a hazardous condition. Police moved the vehicles along and set up safety cones.

A Center caller told police on July 11 that a generator and sprinklers were running for considerable lengths of time in the neighborhood. Police advised the owner about watering restrictions.

Several anonymous callers complained about loud music coming from a boat off West Neck on July 11. A marine unit talked to the boat’s captain, who turned the music down.

On July 11, a Silver Beach resident complained about people on his private beach. Police advised the group to stay below the high water mark.

A caller complained about loud music at about 8:35 p.m. in Westmoreland on July 11. A band was playing for a wedding and lowered the volume.

At 1:15 a.m. on July 12, police received a complaint about loud music in the area of Hay Beach; the music was coming across the water from Greenport.

An open burning in Menantic was reported on July 11. Police spoke to the owner who was monitoring his fire pit. No problems were reported.

On July 11, police were told that patrons at a Heights restaurant had walked out without fully paying for their bar tab. Police searched the area for their vehicle with negative results.

Police towed a vehicle left on the Second Causeway on July 12, past the allotted time following the fireworks.

A caller reported a 2-foot hole on the west side of North Ferry Road on July 12; the state Highway Department will repair the damage.

On July 12, a caller told police that people were camping on his beach. Police found several families fishing and swimming; they were advised to stay below the high water mark.

Police documented a case, civil in nature, for the courts on July 12.

Police assisted the Southold police on July 11 with a boating accident off of Bug Light. They provided first aid instruction and escorted the boat to where Greenport EMS teams were waiting. A victim of the accident was taken by police helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital.

Police responded to a domestic dispute in Menantic on July 12.

A case of criminal mischief was reported in the Center on July 13.

Police received a complaint on July 13 that an unknown person was attempting to steal from a Heights business.

Also on the 13th, police advised the complainant in a property dispute in South Ferry Hills to contact an attorney since the matter was civil in nature.

Three fire alarms were set off during the week at homes in the Heights and West Neck on July 7, 8 and 12. All three were false alarms according to the Fire Chief. A water main break activated a fourth fire alarm in West Neck on July 7.

Carbon monoxide alarms were activated in Westmoreland and Hay Beach on July 8 — both due to faulty detectors.

A burglary alarm went off in the Center on July 10; the caretaker was at the scene and no problems were noted.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported 14 individuals to Eastern Long Island Hospital every day from July 7 to July 13. A team responded to an aided case on July 11 but medical attention was refused.