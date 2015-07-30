Island’s weekly calendar

Here’s what’s happening around the Island from Thursday, July 30 to Thursday, August 6:

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion, St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, has resumed its regular hours. 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Book sale, Tuesdays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish-speaking adults, Thursdays, 6 to 7 p.m. Shelter Island Library. Free.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Monday, Wednesday and Friday, at 8:30 a.m., Fiske Field. $5/class. Maggie, 664-1476.

Farmers market, Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Historical Society’s Havens House grounds, rain or shine.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library upper level, Thursdays at 5 p.m. 749-0042.

Ladies Scramble, Shelter Island Country Club, Mondays at 9 a.m. 749-2250.

Lego Club, on summer hiatus.

Let’s Rhyme and Play, Fridays, 10:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library, stories and playtime for little kids.

Mah-jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Menantic Yacht Club, Sunfish races, Sundays, 2 p.m., West Neck Harbor. Call Bob Harris at 749-0524 for info.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059

Preschool Story Time, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., on summer hiatus.

Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior yoga, 749-1059. Classes are currently closed.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, $10/week. Call Lois Charls at 749-1059 or 599-3711.

Softball game, Sundays, starting at 5 p.m. at school field behind the playground. Men and women of all ages welcome to play.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library.

Sylvester Manor farmstand, Wednesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., school gym. $25 per month.

Toddler Time, Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library, storytime, songs and fun.

Yoga with Arleen, Tuesdays, 9 a.m. Shelter Island Library. $5 per class. Bring a mat.

Youth Center, Legion Hall Thursdays from 7 to 10 p.m. Gym & Legion Hall Fridays 7 to 10 p.m.; Gym only Saturdays from 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m.,Youth Center, $5 per class.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, JULY 30

Japanese Floating Lanterns, make and decorate one with Cheryl Frey Richards, Shelter Island Library, 2 p.m. Free.

Outdoor Movie Night, “The Goonies,” 8:30 p.m., Shelter Island School playground. Benefits students’ Grand Canyon trip. $10 per person, $30 per family. Concessions available.

Library Book Club, members will discuss “China Dolls” by Lisa See, 7 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

FRIDAY, JULY 31

Vacation Book Bingo, win books, Shelter Island Library, 2 p.m.

Perlman Music Program annual summer benefit, cocktail reception followed by concert and dinner. Call 212-877-5045 or email specialevents@perlmanmusicprogram.org.

Friday Night Dialogues, Eileen Duffy, “Behind the Bottle: The Rise of Wine on Long Island,” Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m. Free; donations appreciated.

Blue Moon Walk in Mashomack, 8 to 9:30 p.m. Families welcome. Call 749-1001 to save a spot. Donations appreciated.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 1

Volleyball Tournament, sponsored by Friends of the Library, Crescent Beach. Check-in time 8:30 a.m.; competition begins at 9 a.m. Registration forms available online at silibrary.org/friends or at the library. Rain date is Sunday, August 2.

Blessing of the Animals, 11 a.m., St. Mary’s Episcopal Church. Service at 12 noon for departed pets. Sweetest Animal Rescue will have pets available for adoption.

Hummingbird Hunt, Mashomack Preserve, 10 to 11:30 a.m. 749-1001.

Historical Society House Tour, “Then and Now: Historic Presence/Contemporary Living,” Features four Island homes, 2 to 5 p.m. Tour begins at Havens House. Tickets, $40 (tax deductible) at the door or online at shelterislandhistory.org. 725-0025.

Community Potluck Dinner, 6:30 p.m., Sylvester Manor Farmstand. Bring a dish to share and a chair, plate, silverware and drinks. Free.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 2

Union Chapel in the Grove, 10:30 a.m. Summer Choir Sunday, Reverend Sarah McCaslin. Singers welcome to participate; rehearsal August 1 at 10 a.m. at the chapel.

MONDAY, AUGUST 3

Vacation Bible School, for kids of all religions, ages 3 through 9, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 9 a.m. to 12 noon. Runs through Thursday, August 6. $25/child, $30/family. Applications available at all churches. Volunteers needed. Call Rachel Brigham at 682-8893 for more info.

Time Travellers program, for kids ages 6 through 11, Shelter Island Historical Society, 9 a.m. to noon. Runs through Friday, August 7. $100 for first child, $90 each additional family member. Space is limited; Call 749-0025 for details and availability.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 5

Action Heroes, sculpt your own, Shelter Island Library, 2 p.m. Free.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 6

Pillowcase Scavenger Hunt, Shelter Island Library 2 p.m. Free. 749-0042.

Outdoor Concert Series, Jim Preston, Volunteer Park gazebo, Bridge Street. Sponsored by Shelter Island Town. Free.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

July 31: Town Board Meeting, 4:30 p.m.

August 3: Waterways Management Advisory Council, 6 p.m.

August 4: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

August 5: Deer & Tick Committee, 10 a.m.