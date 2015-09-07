Here’s what’s happening around the Island from Thursday, July 9 to Friday, July 17:

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion, St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, has resumed its regular hours. 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Book sale, Tuesdays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish-speaking adults, 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Monday, Wednesday and Friday, at 8:30 a.m., Fiske Field. $5/class. Maggie, 664-1476.

Farmers market, Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Historical Society’s Havens House grounds, rain or shine.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library upper level, Thursdays at 5 p.m. 749-0042.

Ladies Scramble, Shelter Island Country Club, Mondays at 9 a.m. 749-2250.

Let’s Rhyme and Play, beginning July 10, Fridays, 10:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library, stories and playtime for little kids.

Mah-jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Menantic Yacht Club, Sunfish races, Sundays, 2 p.m., West Neck Harbor. Call Bob Harris at 749-0524 for info.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059

Preschool Story Time, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., on summer hiatus.

Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior yoga, 749-1059. Classes are currently closed.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, $10/week. Call Lois Charls at 749-1059 or 599-3711.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library.

Sylvester Manor farmstand, Wednesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., school gym. $25 per month.

Toddler Time, Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library, storytime, songs and fun.

Yoga with Arleen, Tuesdays, 9 a.m. Shelter Island Library. $5 per class. Bring a mat.

Youth Center, open Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wednesdays 2:30 to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday nights 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m.,Youth Center, $5 per class.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, JULY 9

Movie Under the Stars, “Big Hero 6,” Shelter Island Library grounds, 8 p.m. Free.

FRIDAY, JULY 10

Yoga Under the Tent, with Arleen West. Bring a mat. 10 a.m., library grounds. Free.

Muddling in the Marsh, Mashomack Preserve, 10:30 a.m. to noon or 1 to 2:30 p.m. Ages 4 and up. Call 749-1001 to sign up.

Drumming Circle, with Sarah Shepherd. Under the tent at library, 6:30 p.m. Free.

Works in Progress concert, 7:30 p.m., Perlman Music Program’s Summer Music School students. Performance tent, Shore Road campus. No reservations necessary.

SATURDAY, JULY 11

Yard sale and car wash, fundraiser for 8th grade educational Disney trip, Shelter Island School, 8 a.m. to 12 noon. Rain date, Sunday, July 12.

Summer kayak trip, three-hour paddle surrounding Mashomack Preserve. 9 a.m. to 12 noon. $45 includes all equipment. Call 749-1001 to reserve.

Blessing of the Pets, in the park across from Our Lady of the Isle. Everyone welcome. Rain or shine, 11 a.m.

Vaudeville Under the Tent, performance by silent clown Chip Bryant, library grounds. 11 a.m. Free.

Works in Progress concert, 7 p.m., Perlman Music Program’s Summer Music School students. Performance tent, Shore Road campus. No reservations necessary.

Fireworks at Crescent Beach, sponsored by Shelter Island Fireworks Committee, 9 p.m. To donate, visit gofundme.com/sifireworks.

SUNDAY, JULY 12

Annual Tag Sale, Friends of the Library, under the tent, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Union Chapel in the Grove, Camp Quinipet Sunday, Reverend Arthur Yost, 10:30 a.m.

Summer Strings concert series, Penny and John Kerr with John Cadwallader, Sylvester Manor, 5 p.m. $15. Visit eventbrite.com or call 749-0626.

Annual Family Concert, 11:30 a.m., Perlman Music Program, Performance tent, Shore Road campus. Free.

MONDAY, JULY 13

Environmental Education Program, Mashomack Preserve, 9 a.m. to 12 noon. 749-1001. Session is full.

Mystery Monday Book Club, members discuss “The Daughter of Time” by Josephine Tey, 2 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Theinert Benefit Ferry Cruise, leaves Island from South Ferry, 6 p.m. for Claudio’s Clam Bar, returns at 11 p.m. Signature cocktails, seasonal bites, music, live and Chinese auctions. Tickets limited; reserve at JJTMF.org.

TUESDAY, JULY 14

Cookbook Club, “Summer Salad Soiree,” choose a recipe, make and bring it to the Shelter Island Library, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 15

Superhero adventures, make collages with Joyce Raimondo, 2 p.m., Shelter Island Library. 749-0042.

THURSDAY, JULY 16

Fun with Fiddles, Perlman Music Program students teach kids about music with an “instrument petting zoo,” Shelter Island Library, 2 p.m.

FRIDAY, JULY 17

Artist reception, Alexandra Corcoran displays her work at Town Hall, 5 to 7 p.m.

Friday Night Dialogues, “Big Data Comes to Baseball” with Dirk Van Dall, Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m. Free; donations appreciated.

Works in Progress concert, see Friday, July 10 listing.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

July 10: Town Board meeting, 4:30 p.m.

July 13: MS4 meeting, 3 p.m.

July 13: Library Board of Trustees, Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m.

July 13: Water Advisory Committee, 7:30 p.m.

July 14: Taylor’s Island Committee, 9 a.m.

July 14: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

July 14: Planning Board, 7 p.m.

July 18: Village of Dering Harbor Board of Trustees, Village Hall, 9 a.m.