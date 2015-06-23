Yellow shoelace sales to aid research into pediatric cancers

Shelter Island Bucks and members of the other Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League teams will be sporting yellow shoelaces at this weekend’s games. Money raised from the sale of the laces will help raise awareness and funds to research pediatric cancers in the Lace Up 4 Pediatric Cancer drive through the Go4theGoal Foundation.

The laces will be sold for $5 a pair.

In addition, all Pepsi products sold at the games will add money to the effort to raise awareness of pediatric cancers.

Since 2007, the foundation has raised more than $1 million to fund research. It was started by Dr. Richard Stefanacci and his wife Beth after their oldest child was diagnosed with Ewing’s Sarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer.

The Bucks will be playing at Southampton against the Breakers on Friday, at home against the Riverhead Tomcats on Saturday, and at Montauk against the Mustangs on Sunday. All three games are slated for 5 p.m.

Laces can be purchased at any of the games or at the Wednesday, July 15, All-Star game to be played at Baseball Heaven in Yaphank at 7:15 p.m.

j.lane@sireporter.com