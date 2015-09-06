Who’s new? Garner and Piper, that’s who

Garner Anastasia Senken

Paul and Vasiliki “Vassa” Senken have announced the birth of their first child, Garner Anastasia Senken, weighing 7 pounds, 4 ounces and measuring 20 inches long. She arrived April 25, 2015 at 8:29 a.m. at Mercy Medical Center in Rockville Centre.

The proud grandparents are Irene Senken of Shelter Island Heights and John and Helen Halatas of East Rockaway. Garner is Mrs. Senken’s ninth grandchild and Mr. and Mrs. Halatas’ fifth grandchild.

Piper Keith Surerus

Kelly and Brett Surerus of Shelter Island have announced the birth of their daughter, Piper Keith Surerus.

Piper was born at Southampton Hospital on April 5, 2015 at 5:53 a.m., weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces and was 19 inches long. Kelly said, “Our 18-month-old son Jackson is excited to be a big brother!”