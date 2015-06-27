What is that?

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to a.clancy@sireporter.com or phone 749-1000, extension 18.

Joe Cunningham called early to identify last week’s photo of a mysteriously perched seat-for-one (see below) as being the “chair at end of the dock at the Shelter Island Heights Beach Club.”

Elke Panarrela knew where it was and what is was used for — a lifeguard’s station. Ute Hershey wasn’t fooled either, noting that the lifeguard’s chair was once occupied by her brother “who seemed to be sitting there all summer for a time out.”

It must have worked — Ms. Hershey said her brother moved on from summer detention to a career as a Wall Street lawyer.