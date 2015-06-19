Vets to benefit from new legislation

Legislation introduced by state legislators from the East End would benefit veterans if Governor Andrew Cuomo signs a bill designed to increase the maximum property tax exemption cap. Assemblyman Fred Thiele Jr. (I-Sag Harbor) and Senator Kenneth LaValle (R-Port Jefferson) pushed the legislation through during this session and it would apply to both veterans who fought as well as those who served during the Cold War period.

The legislation would give municipalities the option of increasing the state cap on exemptions to reduce what veterans have to pay in property taxes.

With New Yorkers faced with some of the highest property taxes in the nation, it’s important to keep veterans from being forced out of their homes after the sacrifices they have made, Mr. Thiele said.

Too many have been forced to relocate out of state as the cost of living and property taxes have increased in New York, Mr. LaValle said. He noted that particularly on the East End where assessments are higher than in most of the state, the bill would help veterans to maintain home ownership.

j.lane@sireporter.com