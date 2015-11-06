Three former Shelter Island Bucks selected in MLB draft

BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO | Former Bucks righthander Max Watt was selected in the MLB Draft Wednesday.

Three former Shelter Island Bucks were among 23 one-time Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League players selected in the 2015 MLB Draft Wednesday.

Pitchers Max Watt of Lynn University, Alex Katz of St. John’s and Mike Wallace of Fairfield University were all chosen on the final day of the draft.

Watt, who played for the Bucks last year, was taken in the 22nd round by the Boston Red Sox, followed by Katz in the 27th round by the Chicago White Sox and Wallace in the 30th round by the Pittsburgh Pirates. Katz and Wallace played on Shelter Island in 2013.

The 23 players chosen mark a record for the HCBL. The previous high was 20 players taken in 2013.

Dillon Persinger, who started in right field for the Riverhead Tomcats against the North Fork Ospreys on the night he was drafted was the only current HCBL player selected this year. Normally an infielder at Golden West College in California, he was chosen by the Cleveland Indians in the 31st round.

Tomcats alumnus Seby Zavala was the first player with roots in the league chosen in this week’s draft, having been selected in the 12th round by the Chicago White Sox. He played in Riverhead in 2012.

The complete list of HCBL players and alumni chosen Wednesday is below:

Seby Zavala

Riverhead ’12

San Diego State

Chicago White Sox

12th round

Cody Stashak

Westhampton ’14

St. John’s

Minnesota Twins

13th round

Nick Dini

Center Moriches ’12

Wagner

Kansas City Royals

14th round

Jerry Downs

Riverhead ’13

St. Thomas

Boston Red Sox

15th round

Thomas Hackimer

North Fork ’13

St. John’s

New York Mets

15th round

Ryan McCormick

Southampton ’13

St. John’s

Colorado Rockies

16th round

Maximo Almonte

Southampton ’12, ’13

Villanova

St. Louis Cardinals

16th round

Joey Havrilak

Westhampton ’13

Akron

Detroit Tigers

18th round

Kyle Miller

Montauk ’14

Florida Atlantic

Chicago Cubs

19th round

Rob Fonseca

Southampton ’12

Northeastern

Seattle Mariners

21st round

Max Watt

Center Moriches ’13

Shelter Island ‘14

Lynn

Boston Red Sox

22nd round

Danny Mendick

Riverhead ’14

UMass Lowell

Chicago White Sox

22nd round

Cody Carroll

Center Moriches ’12

Southern Miss

New York Yankees

22nd round

Alex Perez

North Fork ’12

Virginia Tech

Minnesota Twins

23rd round

James McMahon

Southampton ’11

Southern Miss

Colorado Rockies

24th round

Alex Katz

Shelter Island ’13

St. John’s

Chicago White Sox

27th round

Jacob Bodner

Sag Harbor ’12, ’13

Xavier

Kansas City Royals

27th round

Stuart Levy

Sag Harbor ’12

Arkansas State

Baltimore Orioles

27th round

Mike Wallace

Shelter Island ’13

Fairfield

Pittsburgh Pirates

30th round

Brendan Butler

Center Moriches ’12

Dowling

Oakland Athletics

30th round

Tim Ingram

Southampton ’14

SUNY Old Westbury

Tampa Bay Rays

30th round

Dillon Persinger

Riverhead ’15

Golden West

Cleveland Indians

31st round

Charles Galiano

Center Moriches ’13

Fordham

Milwaukee Brewers

40th round