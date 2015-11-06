Three former Shelter Island Bucks selected in MLB draft
Three former Shelter Island Bucks were among 23 one-time Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League players selected in the 2015 MLB Draft Wednesday.
Pitchers Max Watt of Lynn University, Alex Katz of St. John’s and Mike Wallace of Fairfield University were all chosen on the final day of the draft.
Watt, who played for the Bucks last year, was taken in the 22nd round by the Boston Red Sox, followed by Katz in the 27th round by the Chicago White Sox and Wallace in the 30th round by the Pittsburgh Pirates. Katz and Wallace played on Shelter Island in 2013.
The 23 players chosen mark a record for the HCBL. The previous high was 20 players taken in 2013.
Dillon Persinger, who started in right field for the Riverhead Tomcats against the North Fork Ospreys on the night he was drafted was the only current HCBL player selected this year. Normally an infielder at Golden West College in California, he was chosen by the Cleveland Indians in the 31st round.
Tomcats alumnus Seby Zavala was the first player with roots in the league chosen in this week’s draft, having been selected in the 12th round by the Chicago White Sox. He played in Riverhead in 2012.
The complete list of HCBL players and alumni chosen Wednesday is below:
Seby Zavala
Riverhead ’12
San Diego State
Chicago White Sox
12th round
Cody Stashak
Westhampton ’14
St. John’s
Minnesota Twins
13th round
Nick Dini
Center Moriches ’12
Wagner
Kansas City Royals
14th round
Jerry Downs
Riverhead ’13
St. Thomas
Boston Red Sox
15th round
Thomas Hackimer
North Fork ’13
St. John’s
New York Mets
15th round
Ryan McCormick
Southampton ’13
St. John’s
Colorado Rockies
16th round
Maximo Almonte
Southampton ’12, ’13
Villanova
St. Louis Cardinals
16th round
Joey Havrilak
Westhampton ’13
Akron
Detroit Tigers
18th round
Kyle Miller
Montauk ’14
Florida Atlantic
Chicago Cubs
19th round
Rob Fonseca
Southampton ’12
Northeastern
Seattle Mariners
21st round
Max Watt
Center Moriches ’13
Shelter Island ‘14
Lynn
Boston Red Sox
22nd round
Danny Mendick
Riverhead ’14
UMass Lowell
Chicago White Sox
22nd round
Cody Carroll
Center Moriches ’12
Southern Miss
New York Yankees
22nd round
Alex Perez
North Fork ’12
Virginia Tech
Minnesota Twins
23rd round
James McMahon
Southampton ’11
Southern Miss
Colorado Rockies
24th round
Alex Katz
Shelter Island ’13
St. John’s
Chicago White Sox
27th round
Jacob Bodner
Sag Harbor ’12, ’13
Xavier
Kansas City Royals
27th round
Stuart Levy
Sag Harbor ’12
Arkansas State
Baltimore Orioles
27th round
Mike Wallace
Shelter Island ’13
Fairfield
Pittsburgh Pirates
30th round
Brendan Butler
Center Moriches ’12
Dowling
Oakland Athletics
30th round
Tim Ingram
Southampton ’14
SUNY Old Westbury
Tampa Bay Rays
30th round
Dillon Persinger
Riverhead ’15
Golden West
Cleveland Indians
31st round
Charles Galiano
Center Moriches ’13
Fordham
Milwaukee Brewers
40th round