Thiele offers advice on tick control

Assemblyman Fred Thiele Jr. (I-Sag Harbor) helped pass legislation creating a work group to research preventive measures to modernize the Department of Health’s treatment of tick-borne illnesses. He also helped pass a new lay allowing doctors to administer long-term antibiotic treatments for Lyme Disease.

He has issued advice to East Enders and visitors about steps to take to avoid ruining their vacations by contracting Lyme or other tick-borne illness.

Ticks are most prevalent in grassy and wooded areas and can attach to clothing or pets so it’s important to wear light colored clothes that cover arms and legs and to wear socks and closed shoes to limit the risk of exposure, Mr. Thiele said.

Checking for ticks on yourself and pets after a walk in important, he said.

Also, keeping lawns cut back will help to avoid tick bites and use of repellents for people and pets can provide extra protection, Mr. Thiele said.

If you find a tick on yourself or your pet, use tweezers to pull it away from skin in a steady upward motion, the legislator said. He advises against twisting or jerking the body of the tick as this can increase the chance of infection.

Symptoms of Lyme disease can vary, but often include a circular rash that increases over time, joint pain, fever, chills, fatigue, stiff neck, tingling or numbness of limbs or facial paralysis. If you experience any of these symptoms, it’s important to see a doctor, Mr. Thiele said.

Caught early, Lyme can generally be treated, but ignoring symptoms can lead to severe health problems, he said.

j.lane@sireporter.com