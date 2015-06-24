Thiele backs Throne-Holst for Congress

Assemblyman Fred Thiele Jr. (I-Sag Harbor) has jumped on the band wagon to support the candidacy of Anna Throne-Holst for Congress. Ms. Throne-Holst, a Democrat, is currently Southampton Town Supervisor and has announced she will take on Republican-Conservative Lee Zeldin, now serving his first term in the House of Representatives.

Mr. Thiele is an independent who has also run with support from Democrats and the Working Family Party, called Ms. Throne-Holst a person with “a proven commitment to the values that we share” in terms of fiscal management, education and issues affecting senior citizens.

“I’m proud to endorse Anna Throne-Holst for Congress,” Mr. Thiele said.

“I’m honored to have the backing of Assemblyman Fred Thiele, the candidate said, noting that the assemblyman has a “tremendous record of getting things done for families across Suffolk County.”

Mr. Thiele’s endorsement comes on the heels of an endorsement from Emily’s List, an organization that works to elect progressive women candidates at all levels of government.

j.lane@sireporter.com