The Island’s weekly calendar

Here’s what’s happening around the Island from Thursday, June 25 to Thursday, July 2.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion, St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, has resumed its regular hours. 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Book sale, Tuesdays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish-speaking adults, 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Monday, Wednesday and Friday, at 8:30 a.m., Fiske Field. $5/class. Maggie, 664-1476.

Farmers market, Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Historical Society’s Havens House grounds, rain or shine.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library upper level, Thursdays at 5 p.m. 749-0042.

Ladies Scramble, Shelter Island Country Club, Mondays at 9 a.m. 749-2250.

Lego Club, for kids in grades K to 5, Tuesdays, 3 p.m.

Mah-jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Menantic Yacht Club, Sunfish races, Sundays, 2 p.m., West Neck Harbor. Call Bob Harris at 749-0524 for info.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059

Preschool Story Time, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., American Legion bowling alleys. “Captain Bob” Rescigno, 749-1931.

Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior yoga, 749-1059. Classes are currently closed.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, $10/week. Call Lois Charls at 749-1059 or 599-3711.

Story and a craft, Shelter Island Library, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.

Sylvester Manor farmstand, Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., school gym. $25 per month.

Yoga with Arleen, Tuesdays, 9 a.m. Shelter Island Library. $5 per class. Bring a mat.

Youth Center, open Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wednesdays 2:30 to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday nights 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m.,Youth Center, $5 per class.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, JUNE 25

Library Book Club, “A Mountain of Crumbs” by Elena Gorokhova, 7 p.m., Shelter Island Library. 749-0042.

FRIDAY, JUNE 26

Blue Trail Truck Tour, Mashomack Preserve, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Donations accepted. Call 749-1001 to reserve. RESCHEDULED.

Alumni recital, Perlman Music Program, cellist SuJin Lee, 7:30 p.m. Clark Arts Center. $20 adults; Free for kids 18 and under. Purchase tickets at perlmanmusicprogram.org.

SATURDAY, JUNE 27

Menantic Yacht Club, pre-season seminar with Melissa and Steve Shepstone, 1 p.m., 1 East Brander Parkway. Call Bob Harris at 749-0524 for info.

Movie Matinée, “Grace Stirs Up Success,” 2 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Farm to Table Dinner, cocktail reception, 6:30 p.m., followed by dinner, 8 p.m. Call 749-0626 or visit sylvestermanor.org to purchase tickets. To volunteer, email farmtotable@sylvestermanor.org.

SUNDAY, JUNE 28

Union Chapel in the Grove, Reverend Stephen Fearing, service geared for children. Refreshments and children’s activities to follow, 10:30 a.m.

THURSDAY, JULY 2

Babysitting course, for students entering grades 6 through 9, Shelter Island Library, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Participants receive a certificate. Registration required. Call the library at 749-0042.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

June 25: Green Options Committee, 12 noon

June 30: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

July 1: Deer & Tick Committee, 10 a.m.