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Around the Island

The Island’s weekly calendar

By JoAnn Kirkland

COURTESY PHOTO
COURTESY PHOTO

Here’s what’s happening around the Island from Thursday, June 25 to Thursday, July 2.

EVERY WEEK
Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion, St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.
American Legion, has resumed its regular hours. 749-1180.
Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library.
Book sale, Tuesdays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Shelter Island Library.
Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish-speaking adults, 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free.
Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.
Exercise classes, Monday, Wednesday and Friday, at 8:30 a.m., Fiske Field. $5/class. Maggie, 664-1476.
Farmers market, Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Historical Society’s Havens House grounds, rain or shine.
Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.
Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library upper level, Thursdays at 5 p.m. 749-0042.
Ladies Scramble, Shelter Island Country Club, Mondays at 9 a.m. 749-2250.
Lego Club, for kids in grades K to 5, Tuesdays, 3 p.m.
Mah-jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Menantic Yacht Club, Sunfish races, Sundays, 2 p.m., West Neck Harbor. Call Bob Harris at 749-0524 for info.
Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059
Preschool Story Time, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library.
Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.
Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., American Legion bowling alleys. “Captain Bob” Rescigno, 749-1931.
Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.
Senior yoga, 749-1059. Classes are currently closed.
Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, $10/week. Call Lois Charls at 749-1059 or 599-3711.
Story and a craft, Shelter Island Library, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.
Sylvester Manor farmstand, Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., school gym. $25 per month.
Yoga with Arleen, Tuesdays, 9 a.m. Shelter Island Library. $5 per class. Bring a mat.
Youth Center, open Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wednesdays 2:30 to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday nights 7 to 10 p.m.
Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m.,Youth Center, $5 per class.
EVENTS
THURSDAY, JUNE 25
Library Book Club, “A Mountain of Crumbs” by Elena Gorokhova, 7 p.m., Shelter Island Library. 749-0042.
FRIDAY, JUNE 26
Blue Trail Truck Tour, Mashomack Preserve, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Donations accepted. Call 749-1001 to reserve. RESCHEDULED.
Alumni recital, Perlman Music Program, cellist SuJin Lee, 7:30 p.m. Clark Arts Center. $20 adults; Free for kids 18 and under. Purchase tickets at perlmanmusicprogram.org.
SATURDAY, JUNE 27
Menantic Yacht Club, pre-season seminar with Melissa and Steve Shepstone, 1 p.m., 1 East Brander Parkway. Call Bob Harris at 749-0524 for info.
Movie Matinée, “Grace Stirs Up Success,” 2 p.m., Shelter Island Library.
Farm to Table Dinner, cocktail reception, 6:30 p.m., followed by dinner, 8 p.m. Call 749-0626 or visit sylvestermanor.org to purchase tickets. To volunteer, email farmtotable@sylvestermanor.org.
SUNDAY, JUNE 28
Union Chapel in the Grove, Reverend Stephen Fearing, service geared for children. Refreshments and children’s activities to follow, 10:30 a.m.
THURSDAY, JULY 2
Babysitting course, for students entering grades 6 through 9, Shelter Island Library, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Participants receive a certificate. Registration required. Call the library at 749-0042.
MEETINGS
(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)
June 25: Green Options Committee, 12 noon
June 30: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.
July 1: Deer & Tick Committee, 10 a.m.