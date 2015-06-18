The Island’s weekly calendar

Here’s what’s happening Around the Island from Thursday, June 18 to Thursday, June 25.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion, St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, has resumed its regular hours. 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Book sale, Tuesdays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish-speaking adults, 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Monday, Wednesday and Friday, at 8:30 a.m., Fiske Field. $5/class. Maggie, 664-1476.

Farmers market, Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Historical Society’s Havens House grounds, rain or shine.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library upper level, Thursdays at 5 p.m. 749-0042.

Ladies Scramble, Shelter Island Country Club, Mondays at 9 a.m. 749-2250.

Lego Club, for kids in grades K to 5, Tuesdays, 3 p.m.

Mah-jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059

Preschool Story Time, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., American Legion bowling alleys. “Captain Bob” Rescigno, 749-1931.

Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior yoga, 749-1059. Classes are currently closed.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, $10/week. Call Lois Charls at 749-1059 or 599-3711.

Story and a craft, Shelter Island Library, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.

Sylvester Manor farmstand, Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., school gym. $25 per month.

Yoga with Arleen, Tuesdays, 9 a.m. Shelter Island Library. $5 per class. Bring a mat.

Youth Center, open Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wednesdays 2:30 to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday nights 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m.,Youth Center, $5 per class.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, JUNE 18

Chamber Music Master Class, Perlman Music Program, 7 p.m. Free; reservations requred. 212-877-5045.

FRIDAY, JUNE 19

10K radio show, with Meb Keflezighi and Dr. Frank Adipietro, 1:30 to 3 p.m., Fiske Field.

10K running clinic with Meb for kids, 3 to 4 p.m., Fiske Field.

10K & 5K Run/Walk registration, 5:30 to 8 p.m., school gym.

Pre-Race Pasta Party, 5:30 to 8 p.m., American Legion, hosted by Shelter Island School students. $15 in advance and for Island residents; $20 adults; $5 kids under 12; $30 family maximum.

PMP Chamber Music Concerts, 3:30 and 7:30 p.m., Free. Reservations required. 212-877-5045. Repeats on June 20.

Friday Night Dialogues, “Preserving Plum Island for Future Generations” with Save the Sounds’ Chris Cryder. Shelter Island Library lower level, 7 p.m. Free, donations welcome.

SATURDAY, JUNE 20

10K & 5K Run/Walk registration, 12 noon to 4:30 p.m., school gym.

Kids Fun Run, 4 p.m. Fiske Field. Free; medals for participants.

Pre-race stretching clinic, with Suzette Smith of Shelter Island Pilates, 4:30 p.m. in front of school.

10K & 5K Run/Walk, 5:30 p.m., in front of Shelter Island School. Register online at shelterislandrun.com.

DAR Cemetery Preservation, Presbyterian Church Burial Ground, 8:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Volunteers needed; call Karen Kiaer at 749-1853. Repeats on Sunday, June 21.

Blue Trail Truck Tour, Mashomack Preserve, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Donations accepted; call 749-1001 to reserve.

10K Post-Race Party, SALT at Island Boatyard. Free BBQ for registered runners, $20 for non-runners. Cash bar, live music and dancing. 7 p.m.

SUNDAY, JUNE 21

Union Chapel in the Grove, Homecoming Sunday, Reverend Thomas LaMothe, First Baptist Church of Greenport, 10:30 a.m. Everyone welcome; reception to follow.

TUESDAY, JUNE 23

Safe Boating Class, for NYS certificate, 2-session class, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., EMS building, Manwaring Road. Free; materials provided. $10 processing fee. Call SIPD at 749-0600 to reserve. For more information, contact Peter Vielbig at 749-1801. Continues on Wednesday, June 24.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 24

Gaggle of Games, 12:30 p.m., Garden Club of Shelter Island’s annual fundraiser, St. Mary’s Parish Hall. Email gardenclubsi@gmail.com.

Cinema 114, “The Court Jester,” 2:30 p.m. Senior Activity Center. Free.

THURSDAY, JUNE 25

Library Book Club, “A Mountain of Crumbs” by Elena Gorokhova, 7 p.m., Shelter Island Library. 749-0042.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

June 19: Town Board meeting, 4:30 p.m.

June 20: Village of Dering Harbor Trustees Meeting, Village Hall, 9 a.m.

June 20: Village of Dering Harbor Architectural Review Board public hearing, Village Hall, 10 a.m.

June 22: Fire Commissioners, Center firehouse, 7:30 p.m.

June 22: Water Advisory Committee, 7:30 p.m.

June 23: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

June 24: Zoning Board of Appeals hearing, CANCELLED.

June 25: Green Options Committee, 12 noon