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Around the Island

The Island’s weekly calendar

By JoAnn Kirkland

COURTESY PHOTO
COURTESY PHOTO

Here’s what’s happening Around the Island from Thursday, June 18 to Thursday, June 25.

EVERY WEEK
Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion, St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.
American Legion, has resumed its regular hours. 749-1180.
Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library.
Book sale, Tuesdays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Shelter Island Library.
Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish-speaking adults, 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free.
Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.
Exercise classes, Monday, Wednesday and Friday, at 8:30 a.m., Fiske Field. $5/class. Maggie, 664-1476.
Farmers market, Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Historical Society’s Havens House grounds, rain or shine.
Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.
Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library upper level, Thursdays at 5 p.m. 749-0042.
Ladies Scramble, Shelter Island Country Club, Mondays at 9 a.m. 749-2250.
Lego Club, for kids in grades K to 5, Tuesdays, 3 p.m.
Mah-jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059
Preschool Story Time, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library.
Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.
Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., American Legion bowling alleys. “Captain Bob” Rescigno, 749-1931.
Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.
Senior yoga, 749-1059. Classes are currently closed.
Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, $10/week. Call Lois Charls at 749-1059 or 599-3711.
Story and a craft, Shelter Island Library, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.
Sylvester Manor farmstand, Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., school gym. $25 per month.
Yoga with Arleen, Tuesdays, 9 a.m. Shelter Island Library. $5 per class. Bring a mat.
Youth Center, open Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wednesdays 2:30 to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday nights 7 to 10 p.m.
Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m.,Youth Center, $5 per class.
EVENTS
THURSDAY, JUNE 18
Chamber Music Master Class, Perlman Music Program, 7 p.m. Free; reservations requred. 212-877-5045.
FRIDAY, JUNE 19
10K radio show, with Meb Keflezighi and Dr. Frank Adipietro, 1:30 to 3 p.m., Fiske Field.
10K running clinic with Meb for kids, 3 to 4 p.m., Fiske Field.
10K & 5K Run/Walk registration, 5:30 to 8 p.m., school gym.
Pre-Race Pasta Party, 5:30 to 8 p.m., American Legion, hosted by Shelter Island School students. $15 in advance and for Island residents; $20 adults; $5 kids under 12; $30 family maximum.
PMP Chamber Music Concerts, 3:30 and 7:30 p.m., Free. Reservations required. 212-877-5045. Repeats on June 20.
Friday Night Dialogues, “Preserving Plum Island for Future Generations” with Save the Sounds’ Chris Cryder. Shelter Island Library lower level, 7 p.m. Free, donations welcome.
SATURDAY, JUNE 20
10K & 5K Run/Walk registration, 12 noon to 4:30 p.m., school gym.
Kids Fun Run, 4 p.m. Fiske Field. Free; medals for participants.
Pre-race stretching clinic, with Suzette Smith of Shelter Island Pilates, 4:30 p.m. in front of school.
10K & 5K Run/Walk, 5:30 p.m., in front of Shelter Island School. Register online at shelterislandrun.com.
DAR Cemetery Preservation, Presbyterian Church Burial Ground, 8:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Volunteers needed; call Karen Kiaer at 749-1853. Repeats on Sunday, June 21.
Blue Trail Truck Tour, Mashomack Preserve, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Donations accepted; call 749-1001 to reserve.
10K Post-Race Party, SALT at Island Boatyard. Free BBQ for registered runners, $20 for non-runners. Cash bar, live music and dancing. 7 p.m.
SUNDAY, JUNE 21
Union Chapel in the Grove, Homecoming Sunday, Reverend Thomas LaMothe, First Baptist Church of Greenport, 10:30 a.m. Everyone welcome; reception to follow.
TUESDAY, JUNE 23
Safe Boating Class, for NYS certificate, 2-session class, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., EMS building, Manwaring Road. Free; materials provided. $10 processing fee. Call SIPD at 749-0600 to reserve. For more information, contact Peter Vielbig at 749-1801. Continues on Wednesday, June 24.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 24
Gaggle of Games, 12:30 p.m., Garden Club of Shelter Island’s annual fundraiser, St. Mary’s Parish Hall. Email gardenclubsi@gmail.com.
Cinema 114, “The Court Jester,” 2:30 p.m. Senior Activity Center. Free.
THURSDAY, JUNE 25
Library Book Club, “A Mountain of Crumbs” by Elena Gorokhova, 7 p.m., Shelter Island Library. 749-0042.
MEETINGS
(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)
June 19: Town Board meeting, 4:30 p.m.
June 20: Village of Dering Harbor Trustees Meeting, Village Hall, 9 a.m.
June 20: Village of Dering Harbor Architectural Review Board public hearing, Village Hall, 10 a.m.
June 22: Fire Commissioners, Center firehouse, 7:30 p.m.
June 22: Water Advisory Committee, 7:30 p.m.
June 23: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.
June 24: Zoning Board of Appeals hearing, CANCELLED.
June 25: Green Options Committee, 12 noon