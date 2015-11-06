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Around the Island

The Island’s weekly calendar

By JoAnn Kirkland

COURTESY PHOTO
COURTESY PHOTO

 

Here’s what’s happening around the Island from Thursday, June 11 to Friday, June 19.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion, St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, has resumed its regular hours. 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Book sale, Tuesdays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Shelter Island Library’s book sale room on lower level.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish-speaking adults, 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 8:30 a.m., Fiske Field. $5

class. Maggie, 664-1476.

Farmers market, Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Historical Society’s Havens House grounds, rain or shine.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library upper level, Thursdays at 5 p.m. 749-0042.

Ladies Scramble, Shelter Island Country Club, Mondays at 9 a.m. 749-2250.

Lego Club, for kids in grades K to 5, Tuesdays, 3 p.m.

Mah-jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059

Preschool Story Time, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., American Legion bowling alleys. “Captain Bob” Rescigno, 749-1931.

Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior yoga, 749-1059. CLASSES ARE CURRENTLY CLOSED.

Silver Circle Social Club for seniors, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, $10

week, lunch and transportation. Call Lois Charls at 749-1059 or 599-3711.

Story and a craft, Shelter Island Library, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.

Sylvester Manor farmstand, Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., school gym. $25 per month.

Yoga with Arleen, Tuesdays, 9 a.m. Shelter Island Library. $5 per class. Bring a mat.

Youth Center, open Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wednesdays 2:30 to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday nights 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m.,Youth Center, $5 per class.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, JUNE 11

Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce, monthly meeting in Town Hall. 5:30 p.m.

Chamber Music Master Class, with Roger Tapping, Perlman Music Program, 7 p.m., Shore Road campus. Free; reservations required. Call 212-877-5045 or emailspecialevents@perlmanmusicprogram.org.

FRIDAY, JUNE 12

After School Movie, “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water,” Shelter Island Library, 3 p.m. Rated PG.

Friday Night Dialogues, Melanie Stiassny, author of “Opulent Oceans: Extraordinary Rare Book Selections from the American Museum of Natural History.” Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m. Free; donations appreciated.

Chamber Music Master Class, with Paul Katz, Perlman Music Program, 7 p.m. See details on June 11.

SATURDAY, JUNE 13

Book & Author Luncheon, Richard Zoglin, author of “Hope: Entertainer of the Century.” Yacht Club, 12 noon. $75 ($45 tax-deductible). Call 749-0042 for reservations.

Sylvester Manor open hours, 12 noon to 3 p.m. $10

adults; free for kids 15 and under. Reservations required. Email info@sylvestermanor.org or call 749-0626.

SUNDAY, JUNE 14

Birding by ear, 8 to 10 a.m., Mashomack Preserve, for adults and children over 12. Bring binoculars. 749-1001.

Basically Baroque, Presbyterian Church, 3 p.m. Free; donations appreciated. 749-0805.

MONDAY, JUNE 15

Legion meeting, 7 p.m., Mitchell Post 281.

TUESDAY, JUNE 16

Chamber Music Master Class, with Don Weilerstein, Perlman Music Program, 7 p.m. See details on June 11.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 17

After School Nature, learn about ladybugs. 3 to 4:30 p.m., Mashomack Preserve. For ages 4 and up. Call 749-1001.

Chamber Music Master Class, with Frans Helmerson, Perlman Music Program, 7 p.m. See details on June 11.

FRIDAY, JUNE 19

Pre-Race Pasta Party, American Legion, 5:30 to 8 p.m. $20 at the door, $30

family, $15 Island residents.

Friday Night Dialogues, “Preserving Plum Island for Future Generations” with Save the Sounds’ Chris Cryder. Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m. Free, donations welcome.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

June 15: Community Preservation Fund Advisory Board, 8:30 a.m.

June 15: School Board meeting, 7 p.m., school boardroom.

June 15: Conservation Advisory Committee, 7:30 p.m.

June 16: Village of Dering Harbor Board election, Village Hall, 12 noon to 9 p.m.

June 16: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

June 17: Zoning Board of Appeals work session, CANCELLED.

June 19: Town Board meeting, 4:30 p.m.