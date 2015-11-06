The Island’s weekly calendar
Here’s what’s happening around the Island from Thursday, June 11 to Friday, June 19.
EVERY WEEK
Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion, St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.
American Legion, has resumed its regular hours. 749-1180.
Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library.
Book sale, Tuesdays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Shelter Island Library’s book sale room on lower level.
Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish-speaking adults, 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free.
Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.
Exercise classes, Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 8:30 a.m., Fiske Field. $5
class. Maggie, 664-1476.
Farmers market, Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Historical Society’s Havens House grounds, rain or shine.
Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.
Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library upper level, Thursdays at 5 p.m. 749-0042.
Ladies Scramble, Shelter Island Country Club, Mondays at 9 a.m. 749-2250.
Lego Club, for kids in grades K to 5, Tuesdays, 3 p.m.
Mah-jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059
Preschool Story Time, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library.
Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.
Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., American Legion bowling alleys. “Captain Bob” Rescigno, 749-1931.
Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.
Senior yoga, 749-1059. CLASSES ARE CURRENTLY CLOSED.
Silver Circle Social Club for seniors, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, $10
week, lunch and transportation. Call Lois Charls at 749-1059 or 599-3711.
Story and a craft, Shelter Island Library, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.
Sylvester Manor farmstand, Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., school gym. $25 per month.
Yoga with Arleen, Tuesdays, 9 a.m. Shelter Island Library. $5 per class. Bring a mat.
Youth Center, open Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wednesdays 2:30 to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday nights 7 to 10 p.m.
Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m.,Youth Center, $5 per class.
EVENTS
THURSDAY, JUNE 11
Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce, monthly meeting in Town Hall. 5:30 p.m.
Chamber Music Master Class, with Roger Tapping, Perlman Music Program, 7 p.m., Shore Road campus. Free; reservations required. Call 212-877-5045 or emailspecialevents@perlmanmusicprogram.org.
FRIDAY, JUNE 12
After School Movie, “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water,” Shelter Island Library, 3 p.m. Rated PG.
Friday Night Dialogues, Melanie Stiassny, author of “Opulent Oceans: Extraordinary Rare Book Selections from the American Museum of Natural History.” Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m. Free; donations appreciated.
Chamber Music Master Class, with Paul Katz, Perlman Music Program, 7 p.m. See details on June 11.
SATURDAY, JUNE 13
Book & Author Luncheon, Richard Zoglin, author of “Hope: Entertainer of the Century.” Yacht Club, 12 noon. $75 ($45 tax-deductible). Call 749-0042 for reservations.
Sylvester Manor open hours, 12 noon to 3 p.m. $10
adults; free for kids 15 and under. Reservations required. Email info@sylvestermanor.org or call 749-0626.
SUNDAY, JUNE 14
Birding by ear, 8 to 10 a.m., Mashomack Preserve, for adults and children over 12. Bring binoculars. 749-1001.
Basically Baroque, Presbyterian Church, 3 p.m. Free; donations appreciated. 749-0805.
MONDAY, JUNE 15
Legion meeting, 7 p.m., Mitchell Post 281.
TUESDAY, JUNE 16
Chamber Music Master Class, with Don Weilerstein, Perlman Music Program, 7 p.m. See details on June 11.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 17
After School Nature, learn about ladybugs. 3 to 4:30 p.m., Mashomack Preserve. For ages 4 and up. Call 749-1001.
Chamber Music Master Class, with Frans Helmerson, Perlman Music Program, 7 p.m. See details on June 11.
FRIDAY, JUNE 19
Pre-Race Pasta Party, American Legion, 5:30 to 8 p.m. $20 at the door, $30
family, $15 Island residents.
Friday Night Dialogues, “Preserving Plum Island for Future Generations” with Save the Sounds’ Chris Cryder. Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m. Free, donations welcome.
MEETINGS
(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)
June 15: Community Preservation Fund Advisory Board, 8:30 a.m.
June 15: School Board meeting, 7 p.m., school boardroom.
June 15: Conservation Advisory Committee, 7:30 p.m.
June 16: Village of Dering Harbor Board election, Village Hall, 12 noon to 9 p.m.
June 16: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.
June 17: Zoning Board of Appeals work session, CANCELLED.
June 19: Town Board meeting, 4:30 p.m.