The Island’s weekly calendar

Here’s what’s happening around the Island from Thursday, June 11 to Friday, June 19.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion, St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, has resumed its regular hours. 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Book sale, Tuesdays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Shelter Island Library’s book sale room on lower level.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish-speaking adults, 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 8:30 a.m., Fiske Field. $5

class. Maggie, 664-1476.

Farmers market, Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Historical Society’s Havens House grounds, rain or shine.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library upper level, Thursdays at 5 p.m. 749-0042.

Ladies Scramble, Shelter Island Country Club, Mondays at 9 a.m. 749-2250.

Lego Club, for kids in grades K to 5, Tuesdays, 3 p.m.

Mah-jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059

Preschool Story Time, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., American Legion bowling alleys. “Captain Bob” Rescigno, 749-1931.

Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior yoga, 749-1059. CLASSES ARE CURRENTLY CLOSED.

Silver Circle Social Club for seniors, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, $10

week, lunch and transportation. Call Lois Charls at 749-1059 or 599-3711.

Story and a craft, Shelter Island Library, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.

Sylvester Manor farmstand, Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., school gym. $25 per month.

Yoga with Arleen, Tuesdays, 9 a.m. Shelter Island Library. $5 per class. Bring a mat.

Youth Center, open Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wednesdays 2:30 to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday nights 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m.,Youth Center, $5 per class.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, JUNE 11

Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce, monthly meeting in Town Hall. 5:30 p.m.

Chamber Music Master Class, with Roger Tapping, Perlman Music Program, 7 p.m., Shore Road campus. Free; reservations required. Call 212-877-5045 or emailspecialevents@perlmanmusicprogram.org.

FRIDAY, JUNE 12

After School Movie, “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water,” Shelter Island Library, 3 p.m. Rated PG.

Friday Night Dialogues, Melanie Stiassny, author of “Opulent Oceans: Extraordinary Rare Book Selections from the American Museum of Natural History.” Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m. Free; donations appreciated.

Chamber Music Master Class, with Paul Katz, Perlman Music Program, 7 p.m. See details on June 11.

SATURDAY, JUNE 13

Book & Author Luncheon, Richard Zoglin, author of “Hope: Entertainer of the Century.” Yacht Club, 12 noon. $75 ($45 tax-deductible). Call 749-0042 for reservations.

Sylvester Manor open hours, 12 noon to 3 p.m. $10

adults; free for kids 15 and under. Reservations required. Email info@sylvestermanor.org or call 749-0626.

SUNDAY, JUNE 14

Birding by ear, 8 to 10 a.m., Mashomack Preserve, for adults and children over 12. Bring binoculars. 749-1001.

Basically Baroque, Presbyterian Church, 3 p.m. Free; donations appreciated. 749-0805.

MONDAY, JUNE 15

Legion meeting, 7 p.m., Mitchell Post 281.

TUESDAY, JUNE 16

Chamber Music Master Class, with Don Weilerstein, Perlman Music Program, 7 p.m. See details on June 11.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 17

After School Nature, learn about ladybugs. 3 to 4:30 p.m., Mashomack Preserve. For ages 4 and up. Call 749-1001.

Chamber Music Master Class, with Frans Helmerson, Perlman Music Program, 7 p.m. See details on June 11.

FRIDAY, JUNE 19

Pre-Race Pasta Party, American Legion, 5:30 to 8 p.m. $20 at the door, $30

family, $15 Island residents.

Friday Night Dialogues, “Preserving Plum Island for Future Generations” with Save the Sounds’ Chris Cryder. Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m. Free, donations welcome.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

June 15: Community Preservation Fund Advisory Board, 8:30 a.m.

June 15: School Board meeting, 7 p.m., school boardroom.

June 15: Conservation Advisory Committee, 7:30 p.m.

June 16: Village of Dering Harbor Board election, Village Hall, 12 noon to 9 p.m.

June 16: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

June 17: Zoning Board of Appeals work session, CANCELLED.

June 19: Town Board meeting, 4:30 p.m.