Summer sounds with PMP

Perlman Music Program will host a series of Master Classes and chamber music concerts at the Shore Road Campus and Off-Island from June 12 through June 16.



Friday, June 12

Chamber Music Master Class with Paul Katz, 7 p.m. Founding cellist of the Cleveland Quartet will lead a class with music by Britten and Faure.

Tuesday, June 16

Chamber Music Master Class with Don Weilerstein, 7 p.m. Founding violinist of the Cleveland Quartet will lead a class with music by Mendelssohn and Schumann.

Wednesday, June 17

Chamber Music Master Class with Frans Helmerson, 7 p.m. Cellist of the Michelangelo Quartet will lead a class with music by Britten and Faure.

All Master Class concerts will take place in the Clark Arts Center on the Shore Road campus. They are free and open to the public. Reservations are required and they suggest arriving 15 minutes early; seats cannot be guaranteed after the class begins. Call 212-877-5045 or email specialevents@perlmanmusicprogram.org.

Off-Island

Saturday, June 13, 8 p.m.

Classical Collaborations at Jewish Center of the Hamptons, 8 p.m., 44 Woods Lane, East Hampton. Members of the faculty, including Merry Peckham and Itzhak Perlman, will join the participants of the Chamber Music Workshop to perform movements by Brahms, Dvorak, Franck, Mendelssohn and Schumann. Patrick Romano will conduct the Perlman Music Program Chorus. A reception with the artists will follow the concert. Tickets are $200 VIP/$50 regular. Buy tickets online at perlmanmusicprogram.org.

Sunday, June 14, 4:30 p.m.

Classical Collaborations at Southampton Cultural Center, 4:30 p.m., 25 Pond Lane, Southampton. See Classical Collaborations description above. Tickets are $50 premium/$25 regular, Free for ages 18 and younger.