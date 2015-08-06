Speaker to address distracted driving at Shelter Island School

Distracted drivers? They’re not just kids texting friends.

That’s why Shelter Island School is bringing back speaker Karen Torres next Tuesday evening to talk about the subject and inviting the entire community to hear the warnings, according to Director of Physical Education and District Operations Todd Gulluscio.

Ms. Torres, who spoke to students last week, was recommended to the district by Chris Manfredi of Allstate Insurance, Mr. Gulluscio said.

In the course of her discussion, students pointed out their parents are as guilty as they are when it comes to texting or talking on their cellphones while driving.

Ms. Torres will speak at the school auditorium Tuesday at 7 p.m.