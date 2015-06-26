Shillingburg is leaving ZBA

Patricia Shillingburg is leaving the Zoning Board of Appeals and the town is advertising for candidates to replace her. Ms. Shillingburg’s term expires on July 8.

She has been on the ZBA for 15 years and said she thinks it’s time for some new blood.

“What was once a passion has become practice,” Ms. Shillingburg added about the decision not to seek a reappointment.

At the same time, she said she hopes her replacement might be a woman since the remaining members are all men.

Douglas Matz is ZBA chairman and his current term continues until July 2017.

Members are Philip DiOrio, whose term expires in July 2016, Neal Raymond, whose term runs to July 2018 and William Johnston III, whose term expires in July 2019.

Councilwoman Chris Lewis is the liaison to the ZBA.

Although the ZBA has been quiet in the last couple of months, Ms. Shillingburg speculated that there would be some interesting applications coming up this summer.

j.lane@sireporter.com