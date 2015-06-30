Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Anna Wyche

Anna Wyche

Anna Ratkus Wyche was called to eternal rest on Friday, June 19, 2015 at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring, Maryland. She was born in Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport to the late Anthony G. Ratkus and Florence (Almonaitis) Ratkus. Anna was raised and lived on Shelter Island, and was a parishioner of Our Lady of the Isle.

A graduate of Shelter Island High School, Anna lived and worked on the Island in various capacities before marrying her husband, Marcus Wyche, on February 14, 1993 and moving to Hyattsville, Maryland. In Maryland, she held a variety of occupations, including in the early 1990s, work with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), before retiring in 2014.

Anna’s faith, generosity, empathy and kind-heartedness were evident to all who knew her, her family said. A loving person who was always concerned with animal welfare, she enjoyed daily talks with family and friends, photography, reading, British and American history, television and movies and music. She doted on her pets, elevated the spirits of those around her, and had a gift for remembering birthdays and anniversaries and finding the perfect memento, present or card for those she knew and adored.

Cherishing her memories always will be her devoted husband of 22 years, Marcus; sister Florence Moore and companion Marcel Iattoni of Shelter Island; brother Anthony Ratkus (Madelyn) of Central Islip; nieces Charlotte Rose Anna Moore of Stony Brook, Vanessa Ratkus of Central Islip and Michele Thyne of Umbria, Italy; nephews Keith and Brian Ratkus of Central Islip and Devontay and Avery Wyche of Fort Washington, Maryland; in-laws Michael and Frances Wyche of Fort Washington; sister-in-law Darien Davis-Richardson of Fort Washington; brothers-in-law Michael (Melissa) and Brandon (Nicole) Wyche of Fort Washington; and many other devoted relatives and friends.

Funeral service was at Our Lady of the Isle on Saturday, June 27 followed by burial at Our Lady of the Isle Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Animal Rescue Site at theanimalrescuesite.com or by supporting food for pets at freekibble.com and freekibblekat.com.