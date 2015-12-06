Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor

Fond farewell

To the Editor:

It is after much soul searching the past several months that I have decided not to seek a fourth term on the Town Board. This was not an easy decision to reach as I have enjoyed serving you and hope I have made a positive difference in managing our Island.

One of the factors leading to my decision was my health scare one and a half years ago. I realized it is time to shift down to only working one full-time job. I look forward in the coming years to spending more time with family and friends, near and afar, and getting out on the water more.

I have always said there should be term limits for government positions. I need to practice what I preach. Twelve years is a good long run, but it is time for new blood.

I have had the privilege of working with great Town Board members. They have diversified interests and are hardworking. We don’t always see eye-to-eye on issues, nor should we. If all five agreed on everything, we would only need one person up there!

One of the reasons I have taken a while to make my decision is because I didn’t want to leave a well functioning board until I felt there was a knowledgeable person to fill my candidacy. There is: Emory Breiner will be running in my spot. I would feel totally comfortable with Emory on the Town Board. He has been a watchdog of the board, sitting in the audience for as long as I can remember.

He has challenged us on many occasions and has an acute sense for details. He is hardworking and currently a member of our Planning Board. Most importantly, Emory has long-time ties to the Island and understands the roles of locals, second-homeowners and visitors. I strongly urge you to consider him in November for my replacement. I have always felt that Shelter Island is as much a state of mind as it is a special place. Emory gets that and would ensure it remains that way, while keeping taxes down.

Now that my schedule is freed up from campaigning the next few months, I can concentrate on some projects at Town Hall. Back to work!

PETER REICH

Shelter Island Town Council

Not camping out

To the Editor:

I read with dismay the decision of the Town Board to deny PSEG the substation (“No way, nowhere,” June 4) that would provide continued and updated power to residents on the Island.

In the same edition of the paper there were letters from residents in Greenport who made it all too clear that they refused to endure another debacle such as they (and we) were subjected to two years ago. Can we blame them?

Do we think residents of the Hamptons will be more willing to allow the pipe to come from that direction?

Right.

While I get the rejection of “industrial sites” for the island, I see the paper is full of real estate ads, both for current homes but also for many parcels of property for development. I would rather see the beautiful open spaces preserved, but one thing we can be sure of, if someone buys a land parcel, they will be building on it, and that structure will use both water — another precious commodity — and power. We all use power all of the time.

While we may not want a substation on the Island, another hurricane, superstorm or simply failed underwater lines, all of which are inevitable, could easily take down the power system and residents would be left with long stretches of no electricity, heat and in many cases, water pumped by electricity.

Let’s not pretend we are all camping out here. And with the push for tourism, increased commerce and development, we will only see an increase in the demand for reliable power. In winter, those of us who brave the cold and enjoy the deserted streets still use power.

If the residents of Greenport completely reject this project, what are our alternatives? NIMBY is an inherently flawed position when we are dealing with necessities such as power. I would love to hear about alternative sites or solutions to our genuine problem.

WENDY C. TURGEON

Shelter Island

Board punting

To the Editor:

How quickly a new law can be enacted when there is the political will.

Of course it may just be a knee-jerk reaction and not a complete solution, but passing a new law to ban power substations now gives PSEG the incentive to permanently install a temporary solution of a power station run by diesel generation. We are no closer to a solution to reliable power that is environmentally sound.

What is needed is to address community standards in the B zone that addressees industrial functions vs. general contracting. The issue has been brought to the Town Board recently and so far it has punted.

Helicopter intrusion from 1,500 to 2,500 feet above the ground that is passing by at 170 mph will pale in comparison to diesel generation around the clock.

Zoning in B zone used to allow heights to 50 feet. It’s time to address new issues.

BERT WAIFE

Shelter Island

Stop 4-posters, cull herd

To the Editor:

I would like to thank the Shelter Island Deer & Tick Committee for its continued patience and hard work regarding the seemingly impenetrable problem of tick-borne disease.

My immediate family has suffered from Lyme disease, babesiosis and erlichiosis, even though we take reasonable precautions to defend ourselves from the tick onslaught. And we also live in an area close to a 4-poster deer station. But still the number of tick bites we suffer has significantly increased over the years.

In the face of this public health crisis, which affects our children and seniors most seriously, it is time we stop paying for the 4-poster stations. Let us devote that money to a sustainable solution and greatly reduce the deer population.

JOSEPH PUTIGNANO M.D., Shelter Island

In your face

To the Editor:

I wrote to you earlier in the year about contracting Lyme disease by Sunset Beach hotel in 2013.

After one month’s treatment with two antibiotics last fall, I was O.K. for a few months, but all my symptoms came back tenfold.

I recently had to have a brain MRI and was diagnosed with Lyme encephalitis. I am waiting now for the remainder of my tests to come back to see what my treatment will be. I was told I may have to have a port in my arm to have intravenous drugs, since apparently pills do not cross the blood/brain barrier.

I am trying my best to become an advocate and warn people of this horrible, painful disease. I’ve already lost count of how many people mentioned that they know several people who contracted this on Shelter Island. I would not imagine in a million years I could contract a deadly disease having a cocktail in front of a beach. As we are in prime season now, I implore all of you to be proactive and spread awareness and educate visitors.

I spoke with Suffolk County Department of Health Lab Director Dr. Scott Campbell, who said that many Islanders are meeting regarding this subject. He informed me that there were brochures for those who wanted them and literature also available in the library. I can state with all confidence that no one “wants” a tick brochure, and I highly doubt that visitors will end up in the library. The awareness campaign needs to be “in your face!”

This disease has changed my life, cost me a tremendous amount of physical pain as well as extreme financial hardship. This disease affects everyone: The patient, the patient’s family, the patient’s employer, the insurance industry and so on.

Please do your part so that visitors who go innocently to enjoy a summer weekend at Shelter Island will not end up like me.

CLAUDIA LAUREN

New York City

Who to call

To the Editor:

As a member of the Quiet Skies Coalition, I am aware of the impacts of the aviation “transition” route over Shelter Island, as our organization received many complaints about frequent low-flying and noisy craft plying that route this past Saturday and Sunday, June 6 and 7.

We have been made aware of the fact that the details of how to file a noise complaint are not known by some on the Island who were not previously impacted by the noise and pollution from East Hampton airport operations, so I have included details on filing a complaint below:

Telephone noise complaints to: 1-800-376-4817. For complaints about East Hampton Airport, press 1 and listen carefully to the explanation the first time, then when a voice responds (it takes a few seconds), press 1 for helicopter complaints, two 2 for jets, 3 for planes, 4 for seaplanes and 5 if you cannot see or identify the type of craft.

Provide the day and time of the incident, the location and your name, address and telephone number.

Information is regularly updated on the QSC Facebook page and website if any changes are made to the complaint system by the town.

PATRICIA CURRIE

Quiet Skies Coalition

Losing touch

To the Editor:

Your recent article (“Charge in village election,” June 4) sheds some light on what used to be a routine process regarding nominating petitions.

I would hope today’s party faithful demonstrate the same conscientiousness my grandmother had while campaigning for the great FDR in 1932 or the late Hubert Humphrey in 1968 and every Democrat in between.

Folks today probably don’t realize just how politically volatile those days were, but everyone involved in campaign activities, regardless of party, followed the same meticulous rules about voter registration requirements for nominating petitions.

This shouldn’t be a difficult process and we should never lose touch with the responsibility that comes from our right to vote.

JOHN T. COLBY JR.

Shelter Island

Remembering Walter

To the Editor:

A smile formed as I read Mr. Reich’s description (Island Profile, June 4) of his mentor, Walter Brigham.

My husband and I had a rewarding, but brief encounter with Walter Brigham when he was recommended to us as the “best carpenter on the Island.” We engaged him to replace our formica counters and to put in a large window in the kitchen. Few words were exchanged as we planned it out together.

Yet, I expressed the desire for “corian” to replace the formica counters. Mr. Brigham’s courteous short reply was: “That’s too expensive.” I later said to my husband, “I think he thinks that would be grandiose.” We went with formica.

It still looks great. The workmanship is impeccable. That caliber of work isn’t found easily.

CLAUDETTE R. BOLKAS

Shelter Island