Shelter Island Reporter Editorials: Peter Reich and Election 2015

Peter Reich

It was with sadness that we learned that Peter Reich wouldn’t run for re-election to the Town Board. In a farewell letter to his constituents, Mr. Reich cited his health, the belief in term limits and more time devoted to his business and with people close to him as reasons to bow out of public life.

Term limits, we believe, are already in place for every elected position, by the voters prolonging or terminating careers. There’s no doubt that Mr. Reich would have been handily re-elected if he had sought another term, so strong is his popularity with Island voters.

Mr. Reich has always worked as hard — maybe harder — than any of his colleagues. He is prepared, engaged and always part of the discussion, proving himself invaluable on many topics other board members are in the dark about, especially the management of our waterways and coastline and all things technological. Mr. Reich is the go-to expert whenever these issues arise and is unfailing in making his points clear and taking positions.

In addition, Mr. Reich is a public servant of the old school, in that civility and respect mark his exchanges with colleagues, petitioners before the board and residents in the audience.

Mr. Reich has been a forthright and dedicated public servant. The Island has relied on him and he will be missed.

Election 2015

The announcement that Art Williams has thrown his hat in the ring to challenge Supervisor Jim Dougherty and that Emory Breiner will run for a seat on the Town Board is good news for all Islanders.

As one close political observer said, it shows that Shelter Island is still a democracy and not a monarchy.

With Mr. Williams, a Republican, opposing Mr. Dougherty, a Democrat, the Island will have an open debate on the issues of the moment and for the future. Candidates should — and will, hopefully — be pressed to stake out their positions on infrastructure, finances, tick-borne illnesses and the crisis in the condition of drinking and coastal waters.

Republican Mr. Breiner now in the race for Town Council, joining Democrat Jim Colligan, guarantees at least one new face on the board on January 1, 2016. Again, this is good for the Island, giving residents the opportunity to hear new ideas — or improvements on old ones — for solutions to problems facing our hometown.

We wish all candidates luck and hope the campaign stays focused on policies and not personalities.