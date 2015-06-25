Shelter Island Police blotter: Two arrests, 24 tickets

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Following an investigation, police arrested Charles B. Harrington, 29, of Shelter Island at about 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16. He was charged with criminal trespass in the 2nd degree, released on cash bail of $250 and issued an appearance ticket for Shelter Island Justice Court at a later date.

On Monday, June 22 at about 5 p.m., Ricardo S. Griffiths, 21, of Shirley was stopped on New York Avenue for speeding — 40 mph in a 25-mph zone. He was also charged with unlawful possession of marijuana. Mr. Griffiths was released on his own recognizance and issued an appearance ticket for Shelter Island Justice Court.

SUMMONSES

Police conducted a driver’s license safety checkpoint on Route 114 in the South Ferry Hills area on June 18 and issued 19 tickets for license violations. A total of 24 tickets were issued during the week.

Carolyn A. Rusin, 68, of New York City was stopped by police on June 16 on North Ferry Road and given a summons for driving and using a cellphone without a hands-free device.

The following were issued tickets for being unlicensed operators — all on June 18:

Luis A. Tenen-Bacuilima, 51, of Calhoun City, Mississippi; Daniela Espinoza, 20, of Riverhead; Lucas Mardogueo, 20, of Riverhead; Dilan R. Monroy-Swet, 35, of Riverhead; Celso M. Brabo, 31, of Bridgehampton; and Angel Del Cid Monzon, 42, of Southampton.

Belfor A. Villa, 38, of East Hampton was also ticketed for unlicensed operation and his vehicle impounded for prior convictions according to Suffolk County law.

Steven Kaplan, 53, of New York City was ticketed for aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree.

Other drivers given summonses at the checkpoint included: Blanca Solorzano, 41, of Flanders; Jeffrey S. Negron, 40, of Sag Harbor; Nusbel M. Morales, 55, of Sag Harbor; Juan Sisalima, 46, of Hampton Bays; Marco V. Bravo-Vanegas, 37, of Hampton Bays; Freddy A. Mora, 38, of Hampton Bays; Fredis Alberto Castellon Garcia, 25, of Wainscott; Carlos E. Lobaco, 32, of Greenport; Benito M. Chimbo, 35, of East Hampton; and Mercedes Catalan Sandoval, 26, of Greenport.

One driver, Alvaro M. Ortiz Ramiriz, 25, of Greenport was ticketed for driving out of class — on a permit without a licensed driver in the vehicle.

On June 19, John Behnken, 60, of Manorville was given a summons on South Ferry Road for a cellphone violation.

Peter E. Israelson, 74, was ticketed for not wearing a seatbelt on June 20 on South Ferry Road.

James J. Deaquiar, 41, of North Shirley was issued a summons on Grand Avenue on June 22 for not wearing a seatbelt.

Ricardo S. Griffiths, 21, of Shirley was given a ticket on June 22 on New York Avenue for speeding — 40 mph in a 25-mph zone.

Traffic Control Officers issued 13 parking tickets during the week.

ACCIDENTS

On June 16, Courtney W. Kling of Shelter Island told police that on June 16 Lauren Neis of New York City was entering a parking space at Chase Bank when she swiped the taillight assembly of Ms. Kling’s parked vehicle. Damages were under $1,000.

Peter L. Vielbig of Shelter Island was turning onto the grassy area on the west side of St. Mary’s Road on June 19 when his vehicle hit the galvanized vent pipe of an underground fire well. There was minor damage to the left front end of the vehicle. The vent pipe was repaired at the scene and inspected by a Shelter Island Fire Department chief.

Gary P. Gates of Shelter Island was on Stearns Point Road on June 22 when his vehicle rolled downhill and hit a parked vehicle belonging to J.W. Piccozzi, Inc. There was no damage to Mr. Gates’ vehicle and minor damage to the front bumper of the Piccozzi vehicle.

OTHER REPORTS

A caller told police on June 16 that while on a North Ferry boat, a second vehicle hit the platform of his box truck. There was no damage to the caller’s vehicle but minor damage to the license plate bracket of the other vehicle. Neither party saw the need to file an accident report.

Police responded to a petit larceny in the Center on June 16 — two road signs were stolen.

The investigation is still open and on-going in the case of Amilcar DeJesus-Cano of Greenport who was involved in a vehicle and traffic stop on June 17 and then fled the scene in a “reckless manner.”

Police responded to a non-violent domestic dispute in Menantic on June 17.

A caller told police that a person was shellfishing for whelks without a permit on June 18. Police found the person had taken between 100 and 125 whelk. The bay constable will follow up with the DEC about any restrictions. [There was no restriction against harvesting whelk in the town code, according to an earlier incident reported in the blotter.]

A caller told police on June 18 that someone had illegally dumped five large black garbage bags at Hay Beach.

Police received a report on June 19 that there something on fire in Section 9 on Ram Island. Police found a smoldering log and extinguished it. A pile of beer cans was in the area and extra patrols were requested.

On June 19, police helped an owner put his boat back in the water after it had run aground in a marshy beach area of West Neck.

Police responded to a property line dispute in Cartwright on June 20 and advised the owner that the problem was civil in nature, not a police matter.

On June 20, the proprietor of a paddleboard rental told police that one of his customers had not returned. Police asked a Southold marine unit to assist but the caller reported back that the person was safe and staying close to the shore.

There was a complaint on June 22 about loud music at the Ram’s Head Inn. Police found the sound was minimal but were told by staff that earlier the doors and windows had been open and then were closed to reduce the noise.

A caller told police on June 22 that a boat was illegally moored in Silver Beach. Police located the owner who had a valid permit but had not put it on the mooring.

On June 17, an automatic burglary alarm was activated at a residence in West Neck; there was no sign of any criminal activity.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at a home on Ram Island on June 20. It was a false alarm caused by a smoker in the backyard.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported nine people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on June 17, 19, 21 and 22.