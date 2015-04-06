Shelter Island police blotter: 2 arrests, 5 tickets

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Phoebe Fairweather was reported missing Tuesday evening, June 2, leading police to issue a code red to residents at 6 a.m. Wednesday morning, asking for any information about her whereabouts.

Shortly after 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Police Chief Jim Read announced that Ms. Fairweather had traveled to New York City and was located with the assistance of the NYPD, where she was reunited with her family.

ARRESTS

As a result of a police investigation, David H. Chung, 26, of Rutherford, New Jersey was arrested on May 31 on two felony burglary and grand larceny charges, arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court and subsequently remanded to Suffolk County jail in lieu of cash bail of $10,000 and a $30,000 bond .

On May 30 at 12:20 p.m., a Shelter Island youth, 17, was arrested and charged with criminal possession of stolen property in the 5th degree. He was found to be in possession of a stolen bicycle. He was released on his own recognisance and ordered to appear in Justice Court at a later date.

SUMMONSES

Seatbelt enforcement was conducted in various areas of the Island on eight occasions during the week; one warning and two tickets were issued.

Gregory Cuello, 19, of the Bronx was given a ticket on New York Avenue on May 28 for not moving safely from the lane.

On May 31, Samuel Z. Russell, 34, of Bucksport, Maine was issued three tickets on New York Avenue for not wearing a seatbelt and for operating an unregistered vehicle without having insurance.

Also on the 31st, John Christopher Ebert, 39, of Charlotte, North Carolina, was ticketed for not wearing a seatbelt while driving on North Ferry Road.

TCOs issued 20 parking tickets during the week.

OTHER REPORTS

A passing motorist told police on May 26 about illegal dumping in the Center. The person involved admitted putting brush in woods across the street and apologized when he was informed that was private property.

A pit bull was reported at large on town property in the Center on May 26. The area was searched with negative results; the owner was issued a warning. Another dog at large in the Center was reported on May 28. The dog was back with its owner when police arrived; the owner was advised to look after the enclosure area for all the dogs.

A resident told police on May 28 that a loose dog was on her property. The dog’s owner was identified and the dog returned.

A mail scam was reported to police headquarters, for its information, on May 28.

On May 30, a caller told police that a person was yelling and knocking on doors in the West Neck area. Police responded and found the person ws part of a large wedding party; other guests put the person to bed.

A petit larceny was reported in West Neck on May 30.

Police followed up on a mooring complaint in Dering Harbor on May 30.

Police helped an owner with his sailboat that had run aground in Montclair on May 30.

On May 30, the Sag Harbor harbormaster advised a Shelter Island marine unit to look out for a kayak that was having trouble making it to shore. Police located the kayak, took the boat and two passengers on board and transported them to Sag Harbor Cove.

An anonymous bicyclist reported on May 30 that a vehicle was being driven erratically in the Center. Police were unable to locate the driver.

On May 30, an anonymous caller reported that a boat was illegally anchored off the owner’s dock. Police contacted the boat’s owner who was unaware of the town code on anchoring.

Police responded to a physical dispute between two men in West Neck on May 31. One man did not wish to press charges and refused medical attention. The other man had left before police arrived.

On May 31, a large tree and wires were down across a Montclair roadway; PSEG was notified.

A caller reported that a vehicle was racing in Menantic on May 31. Police conducted a radar watch for one hour and also checked the area with negative results.

A case of criminal mischief was reported in the Heights on June 1.

Also on June 1, a resident requested an extra patrol because a number of youths were hanging out in the Menantic area in the evenings.

Two medical alerts were set off at homes in Cartwright and Silver Beach on May 27 and 28 respectively. Medical attention was refused in the first case; there was a problem with the system in the second.

A burglary alarm went off at a Center residence on May 28; there was no known reason for the activation.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to a false alarm at a West Neck home on May 29.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported six people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on May 27, 29, 30 and 31. A team also responded to an aided case on May 31 but hospitalization was not required.