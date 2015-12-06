Shelter Island Police blotter: 1 arrest, 7 tickets, 5 accidents

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Juan Carlos Sanchez-Romero, 30, of Shelter Island was driving on Manwaring Road on Sunday, June 7 at about 12:30 a.m. when he was stopped by police for failure to keep right and to stay in lane. He was subsequently also charged with unlicensed driving and with aggravated driving while intoxicated. Mr. Sanchez-Romero was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, Justice Helen J. Rosenblum presiding, and released on $750 bail.

summonses

Fredis Adono Tino Deleon, 33, was ticketed on Ram Island Drive on June 3 for speeding — 47 mph in a 35-mph zone. He was also charged with being an unlicensed operator.

On June 4, Kieran J. Holohan, 47, of New York City was given a summons on Manwaring Road for speeding — 51 mph in a 35-mph zone.

Derek Rubenstein, 24, of Malvern, Florida was given a ticket on June 5 on West Neck Road for making an improper turn.

Samantha N. Dorfman, 21, of Laurel, Maryland was given a summons on June 5 for speeding on New York Avenue — 44 mph in a 25-mph zone.

On June 6, Joshua G. Safalow, 41, of New York City was ticketed on New York Avenue for aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree and for having insufficient brake lights.

ACCIDENTS

Robin B. Saidman of Sag Harbor was on board the South Ferry on June 3 when Zumba W. Guazhambo of Kent, Washington pulled in behind him. During the crossing, Mr. Guazhambo’s vehicle rolled into Mr. Saidman’s vehicle, causing minor damage to his rear hatchback; there was no damage reported to Mr. Guazhambo’s vehicle.

Jermain Morris of Flushing was driving southbound on North Ferry Road on June 5 when he pulled his box truck into a gas station. The upper driver-side portion of the truck hit the end of the building’s gutter causing minor damage. There was no damage to the truck.

Alan R. Bradley of St. Augustine, Florida was backing out of a parking place at Elli’s Country Store on June 5 when he hit a parked truck belonging to Earthcare, Inc. of Sag Harbor. There was over $1,000 in damage to the driver’s-side view mirror and left front quarter panel of Mr. Bradley’s vehicle and the right side rear of the Earthcare pickup bed.

On June 7, Arthur C. Luecker of Shelter Island reported that he was parked on Sunnyside Avenue at the Shelter Island Country Club when his vehicle was hit by an unknown vehicle, causing minor dents on the passenger-side front fender and the passenger-side front door.

Alberto Arana of Hampton Bays had pulled onto a North Ferry boat on June 8 and forgot to put his vehicle into “park.” As the vehicle was leaving the slip, he rolled back and hit a vehicle belonging to DBH Sheet Metal Corp. of Bohemia. There was no damage to Mr. Arana’s vehicle and the extent of the damage to the front end and windshield of the other vehicle was not estimated.

OTHER REPORTS

On June 2, police opened a confidential investigation into drug activity on the Island.

A caller reported hearing gunshots in the Center on June 2. Police discovered the sound came from a malfunctioning lawn mower that had backfired several times.

Police hosted a tour of the station and visit to a police car for Island pre-schoolers on June 2.

Police responded to a property dispute in the Center on June 2, regarding a parked car that was blocking the view of a driveway.

A Hay Beach caller reported lights on in an abandoned house on June 2. Police checked all exterior doors and windows and found no sign of any criminal activity.

Three cows at large were reported in South Ferry Hills on June 3. The owner responded and took the cows back to the property.

On June 4, police received a report of criminal mischief in the Center involving damage to a backyard fence.

A dog at large was reported in the Center on June 5; the dog was taken to the pound and the dog warden notified.

An anonymous caller reported a speeding vehicle in West Neck on June 6; police searched the area with negative results.

A Cartwright caller told police on June 7 that there were two unknown vehicles parked in the driveway. They were gone when police canvassed the area. The person was advised to call back if the vehicles returned.

On June 7, police received an anonymous call regarding a person who was clamming in the Center. Police advised the person that the area was closed and he was told to return the clams to the creek.

Police investigated a landlord/tenant dispute in HiLo on June 8.

Two burglary alarms were set off at residences in West Neck and the Center on June 2 and 6 respectively. The ground level was secure in the first case; no known reason was given in the second for activating the alarm.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported 10 individuals to Eastern Long Island Hospital — two on June 2 and 3; six cases in less than 24 hours on June 4; and two more on June 7 and 8.