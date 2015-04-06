Shelter Island Letters to the Editor

Not again

To the Editor:

I live on Island View Lane in Greenport and lived through the horror of filth, noise and disruption to myself and family in the failed attempt by Bortech to pull the cable from Shelter Island under the bay to Greenport. What was supposed to be a short project lasted throughout the entire summer, then failed.

I find it most disturbing that those residents on Shelter Island who would benefit from the increased power, don’t want their pristine roads sullied by putting in a substation for their benefit.

The residents of Island View Lane and Bayshore Road will not endure this project starting again in our quiet neighborhood. Our cars could not easily get in and out of our driveways, there were major traffic blockages and disruptions with huge trucks and equipment. Windows and doors could not be opened.

Someone on Shelter Island needs to take a more forceful stand if they want the increased power there!

I know our Supervisor Scott Russell, who was more than patient the first time, will not abide by this project impacting us again.

JESSICA KERR

Greenport

Moral obligation

To the Editor:

I live on Bayshore Road in Greenport. We had to wear ear plugs just to get in the house [during LIPA’s cable project]. Shelter Island has a moral obligation to resolve this situation or continue with seasonal generators.

Our bay was dug up, saturated with Betonite, and the project wasted $10 million.

CELIA SWING

Greenport

Saying something

To the Editor:

On behalf of the Communities That Care board members, thank you to all who attended the premiere of “Say Something,” Peter Waldner’s powerful film.

We hope it will spur some good family and community discussions that will ultimately help young people make healthier decisions.

For those who did not see the film or who wish to view it again, it is available at the library along with the handout sheet of some potential conversation-starting questions. May you all have a safe and happy summer.

MARILYNN PYSHER

Coordinator, Communities That Care of Shelter Island