Shelter Island landmarks freshen up for the summer

Two of Shelter Island’s landmark hotels, the Pridwin and the Ram’s Head Inn, have added new food and beverage options to their repertoire this year, while also undertaking significant investments to revitalize their physical spaces.

According to Pridwin Manager Glenn Petry, the Shore Road resort is the longest same-owner continuously operated food and hospitality establishment on Shelter Island. While the Petry family has been making slow and steady improvements to the infrastructure, 2015 has been marked by “significant renovations and changes” that are being made to “to keep the Pridwin fresh, while seeking to maintain her natural Shelter Island-friendly, Gatsby-era charm.” It was all about “toning down the very ‘Poconos-inspired’ front of the building and recapturing the look of the hotel that captivated my mother when she visited it as a young girl,” Mr. Petry said.

Whether visitors enjoy the panoramic view overlooking Crescent Beach from the dining room or spacious deck, they will find a re-vamped menu created by a new executive chef Swainson Brown, as well as a fresh line-up of cocktails from the on-site mixologist that include such unique elements as Egyptian chamomile, pink grapefruit pearls, house-infused cucumber and cilantro tequila, as well as new array of healthy, non-alcoholic drinks.

While Chef Brown has brought fresh elements to the menu, it thankfully stays true to what has always been the Pridwin’s stock in trade, their fabulous fish and seafood. Don’t forget that Wednesdays in July and August are all-you-can-eat barbecue nights at the hotel. Reservations recommended.

After the sale of the Chequit Inn, James and Linda Eklund are excited to be able to focus only on the Rams Head Inn, and this past winter started on a three-year plan to renovate the hotel’s guest rooms and common spaces. In addition to a new dinner menu, lunch and hotel guests now have the option to order directly from their phones for beachside delivery as they enjoy the Inn’s complimentary fleet of kayaks, paddleboards, and sailboats

Summer music has always been a mainstay of the Ram’s Head, and this year is no exception as the popular Sunday Night Jazz Series with Jane Hastay and weekly special guests will take place from 6-9:30 p.m. Starting on Tuesday, June 30 and running through the summer, there will be a weekly “Live Music under the Stars Night” with the Jon Divello Band. Running from 6-10 p.m., the evening will feature a raw bar menu and happy hour prices all night.