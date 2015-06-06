The following is a list of court cases adjudicated at the May 4 session of Shelter Island Justice Court. The reports are compiled from information provided to the Reporter by the Court. Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt was on the bench for this session.

Daniel C. Finne of Greenport was fined $50 plus a state surcharge of $93 for a turn signal violation, reduced from a cell phone violation.

James L. Klein of New York City was fined $300 plus $260 for driving while ability impaired, reduced from driving while intoxicated. His license was suspended for 90 days. Charges of a stop sign violation, following too closely, failure to keep to the right and driving without a license were dismissed as covered in the plea.

The case against Michael E. Lafreniere of Riverhead, charged with criminal trespass in the 3rd degree, was covered by charges heard in another court. In a separate case, Mr. Lafreniere was sentenced to six months time served on a charge of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Charles J. Murray of Shelter Island was fined $25 plus $63 for a mirror violation.

Fifteen cases were adjourned until later dates on the court’s calendar — all at the request of the defendants or their attorneys.