Shelter Island Friends of Music hosts return of Dalia Lazar

A special event is taking place during the July 4th weekend as part of the Shelter Island Friends of Music concert series. Dalia Lazar will play on Sunday, July 5 at 8 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church.

The Croatian pianist, who performed for the Friends of Music just a few years ago, has been invited to return in advance of her upcoming European tour.

Friends of Music programs usually consist of repertory from a variety of composers. But on July 5, Ms. Lazar will present piano sonatas of a single composer, Ludwig van Beethoven. As a specialist of his music, she will perform four of his 32 sonatas, including the Waldstein, the Pathetique, Les Adieux and finally, the great Appassionata sonata.

Don’t miss this special program. Following the concert, there will be a “meet the pianist” reception in Fellowship Hall.

The concert is free; donations are appreciated.