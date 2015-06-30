Shelter Island Board of Education to choose new leader

With Dr. Stephen Gessner’s decision not to seek re-election to the Board of Education, he created a leadership void since he also functioned as board president. On Wednesday night at the District’s reorganizational meeting, board members will select a new leader. Thomas Graffagnino has been vice president during Dr. Gessner’s term. Should he be elected president, members would select a new vice president.

Much of the reorganization meeting focuses on routine matters that set the stage for how the board will function in the year ahead.

Two new members — Kathleen Lynch and Susan Binder, both elected to three-year terms in May — will take the oath of office Wednesday night.

Wednesday’s reorganizational meeting will also tackle a number of routine matters on the district’s agenda pertaining to summer school appointments and other matters.

The board generally meets only once a month, but could hold a second session on July 20 should members decide it’s necessary.

Wednesday’s meeting begins at 6 p.m.

j.lane@sireporter.com